The Lady Leafs’ gymnastics team finished fourth at the Downers Grove South Regional with none on Feb. 2.

Among five teams, Downers Grove South won the regional title with a team score of 138.325, and the Lady Leafs finished fourth with a team score of 113.675.

With the top five individuals advancing to sectionals in each event, Geneseo finished shy of advancing any individuals to the Hinsdale South Sectional.

Geneseo’s Evie Wilson earned a 10th place finish in the all-around with a total score of 29.45.

A sophomore, Evie finished with a team-best score on the vault (12th, 8.15), uneven bars (17th, 6.65) and floor (13th, 7.40).

The Lady Leafs’ Grace Girten finished 11th in the all-around with a total score of 29.00.

A sophomore, Girten claimed 16th in the vault competition with an 8.00.

Emma Heller finished 12th for the Lady Leafs in the all-around with a score of 27.62.

A junior, Heller had her best finish landing a 15th place finish for her floor exercise (7.27).

Geneseo’s Alexys Johnson finished 14th in the all-around with a score of 27.45.

A senior, Alexys had a team-best 12th place finish on the balance beam with a score of 7.35.

The Lady Leafs’ Brynn Johnson nabbed a 15th-place finish in the all-around with a score of 25.40.

A junior, Brynn earned her best score on the vault with a score of 7.95 to earn a 19th-place finish.