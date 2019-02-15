Boys' basketball contest between Prairie Central and Central Catholic

Central Catholic showed it was OK with getting into a track meet with host Prairie Central Thursday night. The Saints ran out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and pushed to an 88-60 victory in an Illini Prairie Conference boys’ basketball makeup game.

Luke Yoder had the hot hand for BCC in the first period with 13 points and Tommy Nelson tossed in 10 as the Saints built a 27-15 lead. Seven players scored for Central Catholic in the second period in pushing the lead to 49-33. It was a 69-49 difference after three periods.

Trey Bazzell led Prairie Central with 14 points and Kaden King added 12. Jake Crane chipped in 9 points, Jake Bachtold had 7 and Keegan Stein scored 6. Cooper Palmore put in 5 with Wyatt Steidinger netting 4 points and Brady Quinn added 3.

Yoder and Nelson led BCC with 24 points apiece. J.T. Welch contributed 18 points.