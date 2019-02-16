Titans lose nonconference contest

Quest Academy started strong, finished strong and kept El Paso-Gridley in check in bumping off the Titans 61-49 in a nonconference contest Friday night.

Quest hit for 20 points in the first quarter in taking a five-point lead. The Titans cut the margin to 27-24 by halftime, and trailed 37-33 after three quarters. But Quest erupted for 24 points in the fourth to put the game away.

Teron Fairchild led EPG (20-9) with 16 points and Jack Weber checked in with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Silas Steiner had 8 points, Noah Smith collected 7 points and 7 boards and Ryne Faulk scored 3 points.



