State wrestling finals

For Brandon Hoselton, the expectation of winning for the second time made accomplishing that feat difficult. For Logan Deacetis, his confidence allowed for a calm approach in his title bout.

Things worked out well for the two Prairie Central sophomores as they each won state championships Saturday at State Farm Center. Their combined record as they move into the team sectionals is 100-0.

In all, the Pontiac area had six wrestlers coming in the finals with only one losing the final match — and that’s because he went up against another area wrestler. Besides Deacetis and Hoselton winning state titles, Prairie Central can boast of Jake Woodrey and Josh Woodrey each placing fifth. Dwight’s Cameron Klingler also took fifth and Pontiac’s Tyler Lanning came in sixth.

“There was probably more pressure on me, more people aiming at me,” Hoselton said after winning his second state championship at 195 pounds. “I feel like people expected more. Last year it was like I’m a freshman, this year I was a main target.”

Hoselton faced Bryan Caves of Port Byron (Riverdale) in the Class 1A 195-pound final. Both were unbeaten. It took a move early in the third period for Hoselton to get into a pinning situation, which he took advantage to win by fall in 4:33.

“I was doing pretty well but I got a little lazy and he scored two, it was like ‘I’ve got to get going,’” Hoselton, who improved to 49-0, said. “I got into a position I wanted, I locked it up and started circling and bounce. I got him in bounds and got a pin out of it.”

Deacetis faced an area opponent in the 160-pound final, but Mason Ajster of Fithian (Oakwood) really wasn’t an equal. Deacetis got off to a fast start and led for most of the match in taking a 7-2 decision to move to 51-0 on the second.

“My game plan was to get the quick take down because I knew he was going to be strong,” Deacetis said. “I had to use his strength against him.”

Winning his first state title was also quite satisfying.

“It feels good to finally have all that hard work pay off,” Deacetis said. “It’s been a dream since I came into high school. I got second place in eighth grade and I was expecting to do better my freshman year and I didn’t place. It kind of lit fire under me to work hard to get my goal in.”

The first area wrestler to place at state on the weekend was Dwight’s Klingler at 170 pounds. He began his day with a 4-3 decision win over Steven Speaker II of Aledo (Mercer County) in the wrestleback quarters. Then came a 9-5 loss to LeRoy’s Jacob Conaty in the semifinals, dropping Klingler to the fifth-place bout.

Klingler (38-5) then handled Joey Braunagel of Belleville (Althoff) 7-4 in a rematch of winner’s bracket quarterfinal bout. Braunagel won that Thursday night 4-3.

“Out of the three days we wrestled, today was my best day,” Klingler said. “I wrestled my match, I wrestled hard with the attitude that I’m going to win.

“That means the world to me, I’ve been working toward this for a long time.”

Prairie Central sophomore Josh Woodrey lost in the 220-pound semifinal round Friday to drop into the wrestleback semifinals and guarantee a state placement. His first match on Saturday was a 5-3 sudden victory loss to Dale Allen of Carlyle.

Woodrey (48-4) came back to overpower Broc Shymanski 7-2 for fifth place.

“It’s cool; it’s pretty astonishing,” Woodrey said of placing fifth. “This was a good way to finish the day.”

Jake Woodrey and Pontiac’s Lanning, both seniors, wrestled for the third time in as many weekends with something at stake. The previous two were for regional and sectional titles that Woodrey won.

Prairie Central head coach Tyler Webster stated that he had told Pontiac head coach Corey Christenson that he was OK with Woodrey and Lanning meeting at state because that meant it would be for a medal at 182 pounds.

In this case, it was for fifth place. Unlike the other two matches in the postseason, Woodrey had control throughout in posting a 9-0 victory. There might have been some inspiration beyond the state medal at play.

“We had a heart-to-heart talk (Friday night), Woodrey said of he and his brother, Josh. “It feels amazing that we both placed. It’s huge. Coming here and placing is really satisfying.”

As for defeating Lanning, the confidence was there, but so was the strategy.

“I knew if I would be able to get on top, I would be able get him tired and make opportunities out of (his) mistakes,” Woodrey said.

Woodrey reached the fifth-place match after defeating Julian Jaimes of Aurora Christian 9-2 and losing by a 17-2 tech fall to Eire’s Gabe Friedrichsen in the wrestleback semifinals.

Lanning’s route saw him claim a 5-3 decision on El Paso-Gridley’s Neal Downen before losing to Justin Peake of Johnsburg by fall in the semifinals.

Prairie Central’s four placing wrestlers will be joined by state qualifiers Corbin Moser and Richard Hill, and the rest of the squad in competing at the Wilmington Sectional Tuesday evening against Lisle. A team win puts the Hawks in the state quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Saturday morning.