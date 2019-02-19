Pontiac Supersectional girls' basketball contests

Defending Class 1A state champion Danville (Schlarman) is making a return trip to Redbird Arena after disposing of Amboy 75-34 in the Pontiac Supersectional Monday night.

Illini Prairie Conference representative St. Joseph-Ogden will also be making the trip to the campus of Illinois State University for the girls’ state basketball finals after the Spartans topped Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 58-35 in the Class 2A Pontiac Supersectional.

Class 1A

Anya Peoples scored more points for Schlarman in the first quarter than Amboy put up as a team as the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 21-6 advantage.

Peoples, who is a Notre Dame recruit, had eight points in the period as Schlarman took control quickly. Peoples added 10 points in the second as she kept her pace of outscoring the Clippers.The Hilltoppers led 39-13 at the intermission.

A 20-point third quarter for Schlarman was spearheaded by Capria Brown with eight points as the game was virtually all sewn up.

Peoples finished with 24 points and Brown chipped in 20 for the Hilltoppers. Sydney Gouard added 13 points and Janiah Newell scored 12.

Mallory Powers had 16 points for the Clippers, who followed an 18-point third period with a 3-point fourth.

Schlarman will face Lewistown in the second semifinal game at Redbird Arena on Friday. The other semifinal will pit Lanark (Eastland) against Hume (Shiloh).

Class 2A

It was close early, but St. Joseph-Ogden went to its hot hand and the Spartans pulled away for a 58-35 victory and a spot in the Class 2A semifinals this weekend.

St. Joe-Ogden led 12-10 after one period after Bree Trimble and Peyton Crowe each scored five points. Trimble then found a groove and the Spartans fed their star of the night over the next two periods as the IPC team pulled away.

Trimble scored eight points in the second quarter with Crowe adding another five, and then Trimble put up seven in the third as St. Joseph-Ogden held leads of 25-18 at the half and 42-27 after three quarters.

The Spartans, who outscored the Knights in each quarter, put the game with a 16-8 difference in the final frame. Trimble finished with 26 points and Crowe added 12.

Kelsey Wolterink had 14 points for Chicago Christian.

St. Joseph-Ogden will meet perennial small-school power Teutopolis in the second semifinal Friday night. The Wooden Shoes defeated Nashville 37-27. The first semifinal will pit defending champion Chicago (Marshall), a 74-61 winner over Winnebago, against Hillsboro, who bumped off Midwest Central 68-46.