The Olney Lady Tigers stellar 20-win 2018-2019 season came to an end in the Class 3A Salem Sectional. Olney (20-12) would run into former Apollo Conference foe, Effingham (27-6), ten days after shocking the Lady Flaming Hearts in the regular season finale. Saturday afternoon, on February 9th, Effingham was well on their way to win #25 on the season with a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Olney shocked Effingham and overcame the deficit and a buzzer beater sent Effingham into the postseason with a loss. The Flaming Hearts used the heartbreaking loss to build into a postseason run, to this point, into a Sectional Championship game. Olney used the comeback to lead into their first ever Class 3A Regional Championship. Both teams would face off with the birth to the Sectional title game on the line as the Class 3A Sectional at Salem would get underway. Olney and Effingham traded blows early as the two squads were trying to gain the advantage in the early portion of the first frame. Effingham would claim the early lead and jump out to a 5-0 lead to start the game. Freshman Anna Blank would answer with a three pointer to give Olney some life. After two Flaming Heart free tosses, Blank again knocked down a triple and the game was cut down to one. Each side pushed through two more points to head into the second period in a tight one point contest. Effingham began to create some space in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers began to see the close battle slip away. The Flaming Hearts added to their one point lead over the next eight minutes of action. Olney continued to battle and try to keep the game within a manageable margin. At the end of the first half of play, Olney would hold the gap to seven, and within striking distance in the second half. The Lady Tigers were looking to retool for the second half as the Flaming Hearts did the same over the halftime break. A theme that has been all too familiar for Olney was going to be key. The third quarter. Olney has went through several games, and a stretch of games this season, where the third quarter was a nightmare. The Lady Tigers did not let that happen this night. Effingham did add to the lead, but Olney played tough and with the Flaming Hearts in the third. The Lady Tigers were held to nine points in the third period of play, but held Effingham to 13. In the final eight minute stretch, Effingham was able to hold Olney at arm’s length. The Lady Tigers cut the gap down to single digits early in the period. Effingham was able to withstand the early surge by Olney, and put the game back to double digits. Olney was forced to put the Flaming Hearts on the free throw stripe to try and claw their way back into the game. Unfortunately, Effingham was very efficient at the stripe in the game. The Flaming Hearts connected on 20 of the 28 attempts at the foul line, 71.4%, to help put the game away. Effingham would use their outstanding night at the foul line to close the game out and pick up the victory over Olney 57-35. Effingham improved to 27-6 on the year, and advances into the Salem Class 3A Sectional Championship game. Olney fell to 20-12 to close out the season. Carsyn Fearday poured in a game high 20 points for Effingham, leading three Flaming Hearts in double figures. Abby Weis had 15 and Miranda Fox added 10 to help power Effingham to the victory. Natalie Carie chipped in with eight and Skyler Schafer had four. The Lady Tigers were led by one player in double figures. Freshman Anna Blank scored a team high 10 points and dished out a team best two assists. Kenzie Weiler and Brittany Black each added seven points off the bench. Junior Brittany Black also recorded a team high in rebounds with eight. Colleen Inyart and Tara Hughes each had four points. Logan Kauble ended with two and Taylor LeCrone chipped in with one. Hughes and Kauble also pulled in four rebounds. SEASON ENDS - MILESTONES ACCOMPLISHED Olney had their season come to an end and reached the 20-win plateau for the second straight season. Olney Lady Tiger head coach Mark Anselment has recorded a 142-98 record at the helm of the Lady Tigers, reached the 20-win bench mark for the third time in his eight years. The Lady Tigers also reached the Class 3A Sectional for the first time after winning their first Class 3A Regional Championship. OLNEY 35 - EFFINGHAM 57 OLNEY STATS Points: Anna Blank - 10, Kenzie Weiler - 7, Brittany Black - 7, Colleen Inyart - 4, Tara Hughes - 4, Logan Kauble - 2, Taylor LeCrone - 1 Rebounds: Brittany Black - 8, Tara Hughes - 4, Logan Kauble - 4, Taylor LeCrone - 2, Colleen Inyart - 2, Sarah Ingram - 1, Logan Shan - 1 Assists: Anna Blank - 2, Haven Doll - 1, Colleen Inyart - 1, Brittany Black - 1 Steals: Kenzie Weiler - 1, Anna Blank - 1 EFFINGHAM SCORING Carsyn Fearday - 20, Abby Weis - 15, Miranda Fox - 10, Natalie Carie - 8, Skyler Schafer - 4