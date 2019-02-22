Country Three-Point Showdown

It’s been quite a basketball season for Sierra Hummel, Jadyn Mitchell and Jayden Standish. The trio were scoring leaders for their respective teams and saw their season last longer than their teammates’ campaigns. For Hummel and Standish, the season finally ended Thursday.

As for Mitchell, the Flanagan-Cornell senior will get at least one more chance to shoot baskets in her Falcons’ uniform after leading the Class 1A field at the Country Financial Three-Point Showdown at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.

Comfort was a big thing for Mitchell, who shot fifth in the final group. She already knew what number it was likely going to take just to get into the shoot-off for the finals.

“I just (looked) to shoot my best and see what happens” Mitchell said. “It helped to have my teammates out on the court, too. It helped me relax a bit.”

The Flanagan-Cornell girls’ basketball team has been a volunteer group to help with the Queen of the Hill competition for a number of years. When Mitchell took the floor, she had a group of supporters silently cheering her on just 10-15 feet away.

Mitchell got off to a slow start but found a groove rather quickly as she took aim at her goal of making double figures.

“About my third shot on the rack, it started picking up on the right wing and then the top of the key,” Mitchell said.

She was on cruise-control in making it around the perimeter, finally finishing with 11 makes. This put her on top and in the 1A final. There were four others tied for second with 9 makes and three shooters remaining.

The effort on Thursday has extended Mitchell’s marvelous senior season. Among the milestones she hit was breaking the McLean County County tournament scoring record for a game, 3-point field goals made for a game and tournament, reaching 1,000 points for her career and, it was announced Thursday afternoon, Mitchell was named to the AP Class 1A all-state honorable mention team.

“It was a really great feeling, along with my 1,000 points,” Mitchell said of her accomplishment Thursday. “It’s a great accomplishment to get so far. I wanted to make it again, I was here last year.”

Mitchell made 8 last year while shooting in 2A, just missing the cut.

Lexington’s Standish also made to Redbird last year and returned Thursday. She made 8 shots last year to get into a shoot off, and then advanced to the final after winning the shoot off.

Standish’s junior season was similar to Mitchell in that she also reached the 1,000-point mark and was named all-state by The Associated Press. Standish was the top vote-getter among the second-team selections, just missing the first team by four points.

“It was a great season, it really was,” Standish said. “I wish we could have gone farther as a team but we did very well with the circumstances that we were in with the injuries and other stuff. I’m hoping next year is better and we can come back and show people what we’ve got.”

Lexington will have many players coming back, led by Standish. And it was Standish making a return to Redbird in an effort to advance to the finals for the second year in a row. But like the team’s season, it just didn’t work out as hoped.

Shooting first in the final group, Standish knew the number she needed to at least force a shoot-off round. She came up two makes short with her tally of 7.

“I definitely was going to push myself,” Standish said. “Nine is a tough number to beat in this type of arena. I tried not to let it get to me but I think it did a little bit.

“I remember last year my mom saying in my notes some of the things like I told myself to breath, understand it looks a lot closer than it is so you need to use your legs, and the lights will mess you a bit so trust your muscle memory and it will all work out.”

Hummel, a junior, was Tri-Point’s first shooter since Kaleigh Miller made it in 2015. Taylor Roach wore the Tri-Point uniform in 2-11 when she won the Class 1A title.

But this was Hummel’s time and the she understood what was needed — maybe too well.

“That was (playing in my head),” Hummel said of the number she knew she needed to hit. “It was ‘nine, nine, nine’ playing in my head as I walked on the court.”

It didn’t help that Mitchell hit 11 while shooting right before Hummel.

Hummel made 4 shots, not what she was hoping for but better than quite a few participants on this day.

Making it to state was an accomplishment for the young lady who really wasn’t a scorer for the Chargers until this season.

“I’ve been working on my shot,” Hummel said. “Coach (Will Patterson) has made me critique my shot and I’ve made it a little better. As the season went on, I shot better. The more I scored, the more confident I got.”

Hummel was the Chargers’ most consistent scorer on the season, and it showed during her postseason run.

“Regionals came around and I shot, then I got to sectionals and I didn’t think about it; I know I’m a shooter, just have to go with it,” Hummel said. “Then I made it here. This is a huge change, with whole perspective and the hoop and everything.

“I’m glad I made it here. Hopefully, I will be here again next year.”