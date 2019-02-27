SERENA - Inseparable.

If it seems that word describes Wethersfield guad tandem of sophomore Coltin Quagliano and senior Isaac Frank, then there’s a good reason.

They are first cousins whose relationship mirrors that of their mothers, the DeRue sisters, who were also part of the Wethersfield sports scene when they attended in the 1980s and 1990s.

Michelle Quagliano was a 1988 grad and Anne Frank was a 1991 grad. And though it is hard to find photos of them together in the 1988 Wethersfield yearbook, they were as thick then as they are today.

“We had to do everything together,” Michelle recalls, remembering their father’s influence. “We had to be friends.”

Michelle was on the cheer squad in 1988 and Anne had just joined the freshman-sophomore girls basketball team.

Now, not a day passes without them speaking at least once. They once were employed at the same health-care facility. Their husbands even work at the same job.

And, as often as not, the moms are sitting together as they watch Coltin and Isaac play. That was certainly the case Tuesday for the Class 1A Sectional in Serena.

With their moms close, the boys have been together since Coltin was 2 years old.

Anne says they “spent summers together on the farm,” and when Isaac and Coltin aren’t playing basketball, they are still fishing, hunting and camping together.

And as moms, they wouldn’t be doing right by the boys if they weren’t keeping a sharp eye on them during the games. While Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons is coaching them on basketball Xs and Os, the moms are monitoring their behavior. The boys want to mix it up, play a little rough, they said.

If they sense the boys are getting out of hand on the court, “Anne whistles, to get their attention,” Michelle explains of their own teamwork. “And then I catch their eye. ‘Don’t make me come down there!’” is the message she delivers with a look.

Though the basketball season ended on Tuesday, the tandem isn’t through. It’s onto baseball season. One more season spent together on bleachers on and the field for this Wethersfield family spanning two generations.