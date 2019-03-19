Fieldcrest-Dwight baseball

Derek May drove in four runs and an eight-run final inning at bat lifted Fieldcrest to a 15-5 victory over Dwight in nonconference baseball at Fieldcrest Junior High Monday afternoon.

The Knights led 7-5 when they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Michael Morse got the win for Fieldcrest (1-0) after going four innings in relief of starter Landon Cook.

May collected two doubles on the day to lead the Fieldcrest offense.

Peyton Byerley took the loss in relief of starter Cadde Enerson for Dwight.