Prairie Central baseball

An early lead didn’t hold as Coal City rallied for a 9-3 nonconference baseball win over Prairie Central on Monday.

The Hawks (2-3) scored twice in the top of the first inning as Carter Nowak doubled in Rafael Macias and Nate Reed brought in Cooper Palmore with a groundout.

The Coalers tied in the bottom of the first off PC starter Nowak. The Hawks responded with a run in the second. Weston Cottrell scored on Palmore’s sacrifice fly for the last PC advantage.

Coal City answered with three runs in the second for a 5-3 lead, and added two runs in each of the next two frames for the final difference.

Nowak took the loss after giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out one. Reed finished up, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk.

Nowak doubled, Reed singled and both drove in a run. Macias and Cottrell each singled and Palmore had a run batted in.

Havana 3, Prairie Central 0

On Saturday, the Ducks of Havana flew past Prairie Central 3-0 in a three-team doubleheader at PCHS.

Dalton Strowmatt took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks. He fanned two. Palmore struck out three, walked two and gave up a run on two hits in relief. Reed finished up by facing one batter.

Macias had two hits and Nowak singled for the Hawks’ three safeties.

Tremont 5, Prairie Central 2

In Saturday’s second game for the Hawks, all the scoring was done in the final three innings as Tremont edged PC 5-2. The Turks scored three runs in the fifth and tow in the seventh inning.

The Hawks scored their runs in the sixth frame. Nowak did the honors with a base hit that plated Cottrell and Palmore. Nowak, Palmore and Reed each singled.

Ryan Rhoda took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out two. Jackson Evans allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in relief.