ROCK FALLS — Molly Welgat won the triple jump Tuesday, the highest-placed finisher for Kewanee on Tuesday at a five-team girls track meet at Hinder’s Field.

Welgat went 31 feet, 3 ½ inches. Her hop, skip and jump bested the 30-2 of Dixon’s Kayla Callison and the 30-1 ½ of Fulton’s Sara Norman.

Kewanee’s Trista Nolan was second in the high jump. Katie Drezen of Dixon won the event on fewer jumps. Both cleared 5-feet, as did the third-place finisher, Carley Whitsell of Sherrard.

Nolan scored team points in three other events.

Nolan was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 53.72. She was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.65. She ran the first leg of the 4x200 relay that took fifth in 2:07.48. The other members of that team were Gracey Damron, Carley Crabtree and Kylie Brock.

Jersi Warner took fourth in the pole vault. She and third-place finisher Megan Christensen of Rock Falls cleared the high bar at 6-feet 6 inches. Abi Ernat of Sherrard won at 7-6 and Lauren Moeller of Rock Falls was second at 7 feet.

Kewanee’s other medalist was Ari Saucedo, who went 27-1 in the shot put.

Other Kewanee finishers:

In the 100, Crabtree was ninth at 14.59, Damron was 12th in 15.04, Brock 19th in 16.06 and Kaylah Jackson 21st at 16.50.

In the 200, Crabtree was 10th in 30.67 and Warner 12th in 32.30.

In the 800, Leilani Robleto was eighth in 3:05.15.

In the 1600, Alex Henderson was 13th in 7:54.60.

In the discus, Saucedo was 12th at 69-4 and Maya Davis was 16th at 61-2.

In the long jump, Damron was 11th at 12-9 ½, Brock 18th at 10-10 and Jackson 22nd at 10-3.

Girls Track

Hinder’s Field, Rock Falls

Team standings: 1, Dixon 92, 2, Rock Falls, 92, 3, Fulton, 82, 4, Sherrard 79, 5, Kewanee 19.

Event winners

100 — Madison Arick, Rock Falls, 13.41

200 — Tara Schielein, Dixon, 27.83.

400 — Emma Hoffman, Sherrard, 1:04.93

800 — Erin Porter, Rock Falls, 2:29.43

1600 — Bailee Fortney, Rock Falls, 5:33.86

3200 — Alex Gomez, Rock Falls, 12:38.45

100 hurdles — Tayler Lippens, Rock Falls, 17.38

300 hurdles — Tayler Lippens, Rock Fals, 49.86

4x100 relay — Fulton (Lauren Mahoney, Aiyja Carter, Kearra Kohrt, Julia Lehman), 53.42

4x200 relay — Fulton (Lauren Mahoney, Isabella Gazo, Abbigail Thyne, Julia Lehman), 1:57.32

4x400 relay — Rock Falls (Tayler Lippens, Erin Porter, Lauren Moeller, Macayleigh Smith), 4:24.28

4x800 relay — Rock Falls (Xhenta Begirl, Calin Gaulrapp, Bryahna Ganther, Bailey Fortney), 10:50.25

Shot put — Chloe Lindeman, Fulton, 42-11

Discus — Chloe Lindeman, Fulton, 109-2

High jump — Katie Drezen, Dixon, 5-0

Pole vault — Abi Ernat, Sherrard, 7-6

Long jump — Kearra Kohrt, Fulton 16-1

Triple jump — Molly Welgat, Kewanee, 31-3.5