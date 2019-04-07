KEWANEE — The Kewanee softball team extended its win streak to six with a 7-2 victory over Farmington on Saturday morning at Northeast Park.

Kewanee is 6-3.

Lainey Kelly homered and singled to lead Kewanee batters. Kewanee had 10 hits, six RBI and scored in every inning except the third.

Madelynn Uitermarkt had a double and a single, Rylee Cooper had a double and Josie Debord had two singles.

Kendall Bennison was the winning pitcher. She struck out five, walked two and allowed six hits.

Farmington used three pitchers. Starter Jenna West got the loss, giving up four hits, striking out one and walking two in two innings.

For Farmington, Kloe Wheeler had two hits and Macei Sprague and Reece Putrich each doubled.