The Geneseo softball team fell against defending state champion Rock Island but bounced back with wins over Kaneland and LaSalle-Peru.

Rock Island at Geneseo

The Lady Leafs just couldn’t come up with that one big hit to put them over the top at JF Edwards Complex on April 3.

Against defending Class 4A state champion, Rock Island held off the Lady Leafs for a 3-2 victory.

After a rough stretch of games against elite competition, Geneseo put runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and six but both teams were clutch when it came to allowing runs.

After Rock Island scored a pair of runs in the second inning, Geneseo’s Delaney Ostrowski came into the game in relief and pitched five-plus innings allowing one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Ostrowski singled to lead off the seventh and put the tying run on first, but three flyouts ended the game.

“We really believe we can be in that realm,” said Geneseo Coach Pat Mitchell of playing against top tier teams. “A break here or there, and that game goes the other way.”

The Leafs’ Mary Thomas had a strong showing scoring on an error in the fourth inning, and driving in a run with a single in the fifth inning.

Geneseo left 10 runners stranded on the basepaths.

Geneseo at Kaneland

The Lady Leafs didn’t waste any time scoring seven runs in the first two innings to defeat the Knights 7-3 at Kaneland High School on April 5.

Geneseo started the game with five consecutive hits highlighted by Thomas’ two-run double.

Bailey Mitchell doubled and drove in two runs to cap a three-run second inning.

Ostrowski finished with three hits and drove in one run, and Mitchell finished with two hits and three RBI.

In the circle, Ostrowski pitched a complete game allowing two earned runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

LaSalle-Peru at Geneseo

The Lady Leafs took advantage of errors by the Lady Cavaliers to score six runs in the fifth inning.

Ostrowski did the rest in the circle throwing a complete game shutout to defeat L-P 8-0 at JF Edwards Complex on April 9.

A senior, Ostrowski (6-4) allowed six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Dawsyn Hartman ignited the offense with three hits in the leadoff spot, and Ostrowski had a pair of hits and two RBI.

With Geneseo leading 1-0 in the fourth inning, Bailey Spindel singled back up the middle to drive in a run.

In the fifth inning, Geneseo had four hitters reach base before recording an out.