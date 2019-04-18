The Maple Leafs’ baseball team has been celebrating victories with sour gummy worms, and the “Gummy W” tradition has tasted pretty sweet with Geneseo winning four the past five games.

The Maple Leafs’ baseball team has been celebrating victories with sour gummy worms, and the “Gummy W” tradition has tasted pretty sweet with Geneseo winning four the past five games.

Sterling at Geneseo

The Leafs’ Logan Loitz set the tone early on the mound as Geneseo took the final game of the series against Sterling 6-3 at Stone Field on April 12.

Loitz pitched five and one-third of an inning allowing no earned runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

After a slow start to the season for the Geneseo pitching staff, the Maple Leafs have started to settle into their roles and come together holding teams to three runs or less in four their past five games.

“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of high scoring games,” Loitz said. “We are starting to find our stride especially the pitchers. We are trusting the guys behind us allowing us to keep games close and finish the game.”

Payton Clauson was able to get Geneseo out of a jam in relief to earn the save.

GHS scored three runs in the first inning and added two runs in the third and added an insurance run in the fourth inning.

Colton Garcia and Zac Olson each tallied two hits, a stolen base and an RBI.

Springfield S.E. at Geneseo (DH)

Geneseo swept a two-game doubleheader against the Spartans at Stone Field on April 13.

In the first game, Geneseo batted around in the fourth inning to score eight runs on their way to a 10-3 victory.

Jacob McConnell had a tremendous start throwing four shutout innings allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Nathan Beneke singled to drive in a run in the fourth, and Brucher singled to make the lead 5-0.

Brucher had a strong day finishing with three hits and an RBI, and Payton Swan added an RBI double.

In the matinee game, GHS clubbed an 8-5 victory.

Ty Johnson and Ethan Hott tore the cover off the ball at the plate with each tallying three hits and three RBI.

Winslow smacked a pair of hits and drove in a run.

LaSalle-Peru at Geneseo

The Cavaliers scratched across two runs in the fifth inning to defeat Geneseo 3-2 at Stone Field on April 15.

Garcia had a pair of hits and drove in a run, but the Leafs left five runners on base, and Cole Hartman hit a double and stole a base.

Ty Johnson had a solid pitching six-plus innings allowing one earned run on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

LaSalle-Peru at Geneseo

Getting a good break is one thing. Taking advantage of when things break your way matters just as much.

Geneseo made the most of an opportunity to defeat the Cavaliers 4-3 at Stone Field on April 16.

A close tag on a steal of third base resulted in Olson being safe and the L-P coach being ejected after arguing the call.

With Geneseo leading 3-2, the Cavaliers used the play as motivation with the entire L-P team shouting and cheering to try to grab the momentum after the call.

Winslow wasn’t deterred at the plate serving an opposite-field single into right to score Olson from third.

“It’s kind of like a tug of war,” Geneseo Coach Joe Nichols said. “How far are you going to let them pull the rope before you pull it back? I thought we pulled it right back with Jake getting a big hit and taking advantage of arguably a bad call. We did a good job of staying in the moment and taking advantage. Rather than letting that kind of stuff overtake us.”

Brucher earned the win pitching five innings allowing two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Clauson pitched an inning in relief allowing one unearned run.

In the seventh inning, Winslow notched the save inducing three ground balls on just nine pitches.

Garcia, Olson and Clauson each had two hits and drove in a run, and Mitchel Benhart singled and drove in a run.

“Coach preached at the beginning of the year, ‘you don’t have to be great, but you have to build little by little every day,’” Winslow said. “Everyday we are seeing the improvement. We try to be simple and not over think things. I think it’s playing off with the small ball approach.”