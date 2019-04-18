The Lady Leafs’ track team had the best finish in school history at the Rock Island ABC Invite.

Geneseo finished runner-up among a tough 14-team field at Almquist Field on April 13.

Geneseo’s relays led the way again with the Lady Leafs 4x400-meter relay team of Julia Poel, Alison Bowers, Josie Brown and Ali Rapps running down the A division title in 4:06.55.

In the 4x800 relay, Poel, Lauren Belvel, Esther Brown and Josie Brown claimed the A division title in 9:48.40.

A freshman, Rapps had a big day winning the 300 hurdles title in 47.12 in the A division, and she finished third in the A division 100 hurdles in 15.63.

The Leafs’ Josie Brown finished runner-up in the A division 800 in 2:22.45, and Esther Brown won the 800 B division title in 2:27.26.

In the 4x200 relay, Geneseo’s Poel, Abby Reakes, Alex Horne and Bowers finished fifth in the A division with a time of 1:50.69.

Geneseo’s 4x100-relay team finished sixth with Rapps, Horne, Poel and Bowers sharing the baton to finish in 52.75 in the A division.

Brenna McGuire finished fourth with a throw of 35’8”, and Maddi Barickman landed sixth in the discus with a throw of 106’8”.

Reakes came in fourth in the A division high jump clearing 5’2”, and Bowers ran down seventh place in the A division 100 in 13.17.

Evie Wilson cleared 9’3” to finish fifth in the pole vault A division, and McGuire came in sixth in the A division long jump with a distance of 15’4.5”.

Anne Turpin finished ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 29’2” in the A division, and Hannah Rakestraw won the C division pole vault clearing 9’3”.

Geneseo’s throwers teamed up for a victory in the thrower’s 4x100 relay with Abbi Barickman, Maddi Barickman, Allie Mackey and McGuire finishing in 57.17.