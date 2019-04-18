In a battle between two powerhouse programs, the Geneseo girls’ soccer team earned a tough 1-0 victory over the Eagles at Dunlap Valley Middle School on April 11.

In a battle between two powerhouse programs, the Geneseo girls’ soccer team earned a tough 1-0 victory over the Eagles at Dunlap Valley Middle School on April 11.

Geneseo’s MaKenzie Thompson scored in the fifth minute of the match, and the Lady Leafs’ defense proved to be the difference between the two teams who earned regional titles last season.

Lauren Pardoe made seven saves as Geneseo tallied its ninth shutout of the season.

Considered one of the top teams in Class 2A, Morton has already earned a 3-2 victory over Peoria Notre Dame this season.