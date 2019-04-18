The Maple Leafs raced away with titles going head-to-head against Galesburg on April 9.

Geneseo’s Colton Pischke earned a pair of individual wins nabbing titles in the 100-meter dash in 11.77 and the 110 hurdles in 15.39.

Luke Sebastian added another Geneseo hurdles victory winning the 300 hurdles in 42.38.

Spencer Lindstrom captured the 800 title in 2:08.08, and Billy Blaser won the shot put with a throw of 48’5.5”.

In the high jump, Zach Wilson continued his strong season clearing 5’6”.

Nate Clark-Holke won the pole vault clearing 12’, and William Plumley finished runner-up in the 3200 in 10:45.86.

Eli Allen finished third in the discus with a throw of 120’10”.

GHS’ 4x100 relay shared the baton for a victory winning the event in 46.32 behind the team of Pischke, Logan Hansen, Hunter Clark-Holke and Gavin McGuire.

In the 4x400 relay, GHS’ Hansen, Lindstrom, Rafe Morrison and Lucas Nicke finished runner-up with a time of 3:45.91.

In the 4x200 relay, Geneseo’s Nathan Carroll, Cade Backes, Max Sottos and Jerry Green finished in third place in 1:41.99.

Carson Oney ran down third in the 400 in 57.36, and he finished fourth in the 200 in 24.97.

Geneseo’s Neo Colter ran down fourth in the 1600 in 5:03.60, and Luke Sebastian earned a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 18’0.25”.

Carroll finished the triple jump with a distance of 36’1” to finish fourth.