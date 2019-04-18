The Maple Leafs’ tennis team defeated LaSalle-Peru and Morris in dual action.

LaSalle-Peru at Geneseo

The Maple Leafs swept its Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference rival Cavaliers at Geneseo High School Tennis Court on April 12.

Mason Miller picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, and Griffin Tracey earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.

Ryan Morgan and Luke Chaney rallied for the No. 1 doubles win with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Thomas Robinson and Mason Smith captured a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, and Josh Beeth and Carter Stephenson cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

In the frosh/soph competition, Geneseo kept rolling defeating LaSalle-Peru 5-0.

Logan Pardoe won the top singles match 6-3, 6-2, and Hayden Curcuru won 6-0, 6-0 in singles.

In doubles, Zach Yoder and Riley Nelson won a 6-3, 6-0 match, and Chase Marshall and Carson Raya completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Morris at Geneseo

The Maple Leafs kept rolling defeating Morris 4-1 at the Geneseo High School Tennis Courts on April 16.

Geneseo swept the doubles competition with Morgan and Chaney cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles.

Smith and Robinson battled for a No. 2 doubles win 7-5, 6-3, and Josh Beeth and Stephenson picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Tracey nabbed a win at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-1.

In frosh/soph action, Geneseo swept Morris 5-0 on the courts.

Pardoe won the top singles match 6-4, 6-4, and Curcuru won with an unblemished score of 6-0, 6-0.

Joe Beeth and Tannen Rink won the top doubles match 6-0, 6-2, and Yoder and Nelson won in a super tiebreaker 6-2, 1-6, (10-6).

Geneseo’s Marshall and Raya captured a 6-4, 6-1 doubles win.