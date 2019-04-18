The Lady Leafs' softball team began making some noise going on a five-game winning streak with victories over Rochelle, Rock Falls and Galesburg.

Geneseo at Rochelle

The Lady Leafs’ Bailey Mitchell pitched a shutout and Geneseo topped the Hubbs 10-0 in five innings on April 11.

Bailey Mitchell threw five innings and allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Delaney Ostrowski was a force at the plate with three hits and four RBI.

Bailey Mitchell hit a two-run home run, and Mary Thomas finished with two hits and two RBI.

Geneseo at Rock Falls

Bailey Mitchell hit a grand slam to propel the Lady Leafs to a 9-1 victory at Hinders Field on April 13.

A junior, Bailey Mitchell finished the game with two extra-base hits, and she reached base three times with a pair of walks.

Dawsyn Hartman tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Ava Bieneman reached base three times and drove in a run.

Ostrowski earned the win in the circle allowing one run on eight hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Galesburg at Geneseo

The top of the Lady Leafs’ batting order worked like a thing of beauty against the Silver Streaks at the JF Edwards Complex on April 15.

Geneseo’s Bieneman was on base after every at-bat, and Ostrowski was up next to knock in a run during the Lady Leafs 10-0 victory.

Bieneman tallied three hits and scored four runs, and Ostrowski finished with four hits and drove in four runs.

Ostrowski was just as locked in pitching in the circle.

A senior, Ostrowski improved her record to 9-4 on the season pitching a complete game shutout allowing two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

“It just adds to not being scared on the mound,” said Ostrowski of tossing a shutout. “It brings an intensity you need to go out there and trust your defense because you don’t need to strike everyone out.”

Eden McAvoy, Hannah Himmelman and Gabi Allen each drove in a run, and Katie Jagers scored a pair of runs as a courtesy runner.

With Geneseo getting on a five-game winning streak, the Lady Leafs believe the sky is the limit when the offense is working this season.

“I think anything is possible,” Thomas said. “We have a family connection. We all have been playing together for a really long time, so we are very tight. On the field, we aren’t stressed we just play.”