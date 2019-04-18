Pontiac tennis

Pontiac made it two home wins a row this week with an 8-1 triumph over Peoria Christian in boys’ tennis Wednesday at the Williamson Field Courts.

PTHS won the team match after taking the six singles contests. Griffin Brunner scored a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 and Rocco Sartoris cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2. Clay Miller chalked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 with Garrett Brunner claiming the No. 4 match 6-0, 6-2.

Ethan Finnegan and Kyle Kuerth finished off the Chargers with 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 wins, respectively.

The team of Garrett Brunner and Miller won the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 7-5. Clay Pfeiffer and Kuerth teamed to win 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.

Adam Jacobs and Chase Broerman were singles winners in exhibition play.



