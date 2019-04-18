Diana Scherer and Becca Clementz are ready to share the lessons they learned at Jazzercise classes.

Diana Scherer and Becca Clementz are ready to share the lessons they learned at Jazzercise classes.

Scherer and Clementz have become certified Jazzercise instructors and will begin teaching classes in Geneseo.

Both women joined Jazzercise while in high school, and both are eager to share the fun and empowerment they found.

A 2018 Geneseo graduate, Clementz began to realize how much of an impact the classes had on her, and she realized the next step was becoming an instructor.

“Jazzercise has been a huge stress reliever for me mentally and physically,” Clementz said. “With school, I would always take hard classes. Jazzercise was a way to take an hour out of my day to not think about anything and have some me time. I could just relax and have a good time.”

A current senior at Geneseo High School, Scherer tired Jazzercise for the first time in 2017 with some of her friends during a promotion.

Even though many of her friends stopped attending class, Scherer embraced the experience and started making new connections.

With the ability to take on new responsibilities, Scherer and Clementz are excited about being able to teach and lead.

“The biggest difference from being on the floor to being onstage is being able to see everyone,” Scherer said. “Everyone is so happy. It’s so cool when you are doing a fun routine and you see everyone breaking out in smiles.”

The Geneseo Jazzercise Fitness Center is located at 215 Smith Street in Geneseo, IL 61254.

For more information contact Michelle Glazier (309) 507-0502.