Area softball from Wednesday with Fieldcrest at EPG and Dwight hosting Herscher

Alivia Tjaden and Ashlyn Stone hooked up for a Heart of Illinois Conference softball pitcher’s duel Wednesday at South Pointe Park. It was Tjaden and Fieldcrest who prevailed with a 2-1 victory over host El Paso-Gridley.

The Knights needed to rally after EPG took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The titans got on the board with a two-out rally as Stone singled to left and then scored on Jordyn Feese’s two-base hit to right-center.

Allie Paternoga singled to lead off the fourth inning but Tjaden settled in and retired the next 12 batters.

Fieldcrest finally made some noise in the fourth inning in tying the game. Jacie Sullivan singled with one out. She reached third on a double from Kaya Buchanan and scored on a base hit from Ella Goodrich.

Buchanan started the Knights’ rally in the sixth by drawing a walk. She scored two batters later when Aubrey McNamara reached on an error.

Goodrich had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Knights. Buchanan also had a two-base hit while Sullivan and Alaina Tjaden each singled.

Alivia Tjaden struck out eight and allowed four hits for the win. Stone took the loss after yielding two runs on five hits and two walks. She fanned four.

Feese had a double with Stone, Paternoga and Benedict each recording a single.

Herscher 15, Dwight 3

DWIGHT — Herscher got to Dwight’s pitching early and rolled to a 15-3 nonconference softball victory Wednesday at DTHS.

The Tigers struck Abby Rodosky for four runs in the first inning and added four in the second in taking control of the contest. Katy Edwards came on and held Herscher to a run until the sixth inning.

A six-run sixth pushed the Tigers to a 10-run rule difference.

The Trojans got on the board in the fourth inning when Jordan Schultz scored on a double play.

Dwight added two runs in the fifth inning. Kat Harms crossed the plate on an Alexis Thetard base hit and Kayla Kodat scored on a Schultz double.

DTHS did collect nine base hits. Harms had a double and single while Edwards singled twice. Schultz added a two-base hit with an RBI and Thetard singled and drove in a run. Kodat, Rachel Heath and Kelly Deterding each singled.