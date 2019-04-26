The Lady Leafs’ softball team lost a close game against Yorkville, finished second at the Washington Invite and dominated United Township.

Yorkville at Geneseo

The Lady Leafs couldn’t muster enough offense falling 1-0 in nine innings against the Lady Foxes at the JF Edwards Complex on April 16.

Delaney Ostrowski was spectacular in the circle pitching nine innings allowing one unearned run on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Ava Bieneman was a force tallying three of Geneseo’s four hits in the game.

In the sixth inning, Bieneman hit a leadoff double and stole third base.

However, the Lady Foxes’ Lauren Howard induced a fly out to firs a pop out to the catcher and a strikeout to escape unscathed.

Washington Invite

After winning the invite title last year for the first time in recent memory, Geneseo fell just short of defending its title falling in the championship game.

In the first round, Geneseo’s Ostrowski pitched a no-hitter throwing five-innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

At the plate, the Lady Leafs pounded out 14 hits to defeat Williamsville 8-0 in five innings.

Dawsyn Hartman smacked a pair of doubles and finished with three hits and an RBI.

Mary Thomas hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Bailey Spindel had a pair of hits and an RBI.

In the second round, Ostrowski hit a two-run home run, and Geneseo outlasted Pontiac for a 4-1 victory.

Ostrowski added an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Eden McAvoy smashed a solo home run in the sixth.

Ostrowski earned the win in the circle by throwing a complete game allowing one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

With a trip to the championship on the line, Geneseo tore the cover off the ball to earn an 11-5 win over Galesburg.

The Lady Leafs’ Hartman had a big day at the plate finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Bieneman reached base three times and scored four runs, and Bailey Mitchell finished with two hits and an RBI.

Gabi Allen had a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Cora Varland doubled and drove in a run.

Mitchell earned the win on the mound, and Anna Narup pitched well in relief to close out the game.

In the championship game, Geneseo’s offense struggled against Kaneland falling 5-0.

The Knights broke the game open in the sixth inning scoring three runs to take a 5-0 lead.

Bieneman had a pair of hits, and Narup showed a lot of promise pitching six innings allowing one earned run on nine hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Geneseo at United Township

The Lady Leafs’ Narup continued to roll pitching Geneseo to an 8-0 shutout of United Township on April 22.

Narup earned her first varsity win of the season pitching a complete game allowing three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Allen was clutch getting Geneseo on the board with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Kenadie Buysse cracked a two-run home run in the sixth inning, and McAvoy hit a grand slam in the seventh.