Jenny Minnaert was chosen from among 8,000 Jazzercise instructors to teach a class at the golden anniversary gala and party hosted in June in Carlsbad, Calif.

A Geneseo graduate, Minnaert submitted specific routines to corporate to be considered, and she was one of 14 instructors chosen for the 50-year celebration of Jazzercise.

Minnaert has been teaching Jazzercise for 11 years in June.

She said she fell in love with it when she was 16-years old looking to find a way to stay in shape for cheerleading in high school.

“Through high school, college and becoming a mom, it’s something that always fit in my life,” Minnaert said.

Minnaert believes what has helped Jazzercise endure is its ability to adapt and change with what is current and trendy without losing sight of the company’s core values.

“It’s always changing and growing,” Minnaert said. “It’s not a fad. I think because it’s changing it continues to grow. I think that’s why it’s been around for 50 years.”

50-year celebration in Geneseo set for May 18

Locally, Geneseo Jazzercise will celebrate the 50th anniversary with a special slate of free classes at the Fitness Center on Saturday, May 18.

Doors open at 9 a.m., but anyone interested can come to any class at any time, with special offers and giveaways for customers.

The day begins with a lo- express class from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., followed by a strength 30 class from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The strength 30 class will be followed by a presentation by Wyatt Brieser. A physical therapist and manager of long term care at Hammond-Henry, Brieser will give a presentation on working out with a purpose from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The final class of the day will be a stay golden interval fusion session from 11 a.m. until noon.

The Geneseo Jazzercise Fitness Center is located at 215 Smith Street in Geneseo, IL 61254.

For more information contact Michelle Glazier (309) 507-0502.