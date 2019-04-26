The Lady Leafs’ track and field team won the Geneseo Invitational team title, had a relay team finish runner-up at the elite Distance Night competition in Palatine and had some fun trying new events at the Geneseo Triangular.

Geneseo Invitational

After Rock Island captured the crown last season, the Lady Leafs put together an inspired effort to reclaim the Geneseo Invite title at Bob Reade Field on April 19.

The wind was howling across the Bob Reade Field track, and the only thing quicker was Geneseo’s Ali Rapps.

A freshman, Rapps ran down a season-best time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.50) and she snagged the title in the 300 hurdles in 49.08.

Geneseo’s Josie Brown cruised to a victory in the 800 in 2:27.93, and Esther Brown finished with a season-best time of 5:53.47 to win the 1600.

Geneseo’s relay teams proved they were equal to tough squads from Sterling and Rock Island.

The Lady Leafs’ 4x400-relay team of Julia Poel, Anna Pierce, Josie Brown and Rapps grabbed the title in 4:16.87.

In the 4x800 relay, Geneseo’s Poel, Lauren Belvel, Anna Girten and Esther Brown shared the baton for a win in 10:53.09.

Belvel finished runner-up in the 1600 in 6:02.98, and Bowers finished second in the 100 in 12.81.

Maddi Barickman came in second in the 400 in 1:07.48, and Brenna McGuire finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 33’.

Barickman locked up second in the discus with a throw of 102’8”, and Evie Wilson finished runner-up in the high jump clearing 5’.

Geneseo’s 4x100-relay team of Rapps, Alex Horne, Allie Mackey and McGuire finished second in 52.97.

In the 4x200 relay, Geneseo’s Poel, Abby Reakes, Horne and Bowers raced to a runner-up finish in 1:52.75.

Wilson came in third in the pole vault (10’1”), and McGuire finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 15’2”.

Geneseo’s Adia Raya powered her way to a fifth-place finish in the 3200 in 14:40.25.

Morgan Simms landed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 29’1”.

Distance Night in Palatine

A fraction of a second was all that separated the Lady Leafs from a prestigious Distance Night title on April 20.

Athletes from around the Midwest compete in the events which are loaded with All-Staters along with current and future state champions.

GHS’ Belvel, Rapps, Esther Brown and Josie Brown proved they are capable of anything nearly nabbing the distance medlay relay title.

Naperville North (12:41.87) was able to hold off Geneseo (12:41.89) with a photo-finish win.

Geneseo Triangular

The Lady Leafs had a chance to mix things up during the meet at Bob Read Field on April 22.

McGuire showed how balanced her skills were by placing in four events.

A sophomore, McGuire earned wins in the 200 in 29.81, and she earned the long jump title with a distance of 15’4”.

McGuire finished second in the shot put with a season-best throw of 37’9.5”, and she landed sixth in the 100 in 14.41.

Horne raced to a win in the 400 in 1:04.22, and Wilson earned the pole vault title clearing 9’9”.

The Lady Leafs’ 4x400 relay kept things rolling with Poel, Belvel, Esther Brown and Josie Brown picking up the win in 4:16.92.

Rapps finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 16.10, and Girten finished second in the 1600 in 6:08.32.

Barickman finished second in the discus with a throw of 103’1”, and Girten raced her way to third in the 800 in 2:42.10.

Geneseo’s 4x200-relay team worked their way to a runner-up finish with Poel, Belvel, Esther Brown and Josie Brown crossing the finish line in 1:56.83.

Geneseo’s Emma Terronez earned third in the 300 hurdles in 53.43, and Hannah Stebly finished third in the high jump clearing 4’6”.

GHS’ Annie Turpin finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 29’2.5”.