The Maple Leafs’ tennis team battled Dixon, Sterling and Yorkville in dual matches and competed in the Spartan Invitational and Streaks Invitational.

Dixon at Geneseo

Geneseo rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Dukes at the Geneseo High School Tennis Courts on April 17.

The Maple Leafs’ Mason Miller won the No. 1 singles match winning 6-1, 7-5, and Griffin Tracey cruised to a No. 2 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

GHS’ Thomas Robinson and Mason Smith captured a 6-3, 6-3 doubles victory at No. 2 doubles, and Josh Beeth and Carter Stephenson earned a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Geneseo at Sterling

The Maple Leafs suffered their first dual loss of the season falling against the Golden Warriors 3-2 at Sterling High School on April 18.

Geneseo’s Robinson and Smith grabbed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles, and Josh Beeth and Stephenson locked up a 6-2, 6-3 doubles win.

Spartan Invitational

Geneseo finished in a tie for seventh at Pleasant Valley High School on April 20.

Tracey notched a win at No. 2 singles with an 8-2 victory, and Miller and Tracey came through with an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Streaks JV Invitational

The Maple Leafs tied for fourth place among an eight-team field at Galesburg High School on April 20.

Geneseo’s Josh Beeth and Stephenson finished second in the No. 2 doubles bracket falling in the championship match 6-2, 6-2, and Joe Beeth and Tannen Rink claimed a second-place finish in the No. 3 doubles bracket.

Smith and Robinson battled to a sixth-place finish falling in a super tiebreaker 6-2, 2-6, 10-4 in the No. 1 doubles bracket.

Logan Pardoe landed seventh in the No. 2 singles bracket.

Yorkville at Geneseo

The Maple Leafs were defeated 3-2 in several hotly contested matches with the Foxes at the Geneseo High School Tennis Courts on April 23.

Tracey showed a lot of poise battling his way to a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.

GHS’ Stephenson and Josh Beeth came away with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.