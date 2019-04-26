The Maple Leafs’ baseball team concluded their series with LaSalle-Peru and split the first two games against Northern Illinois Big 12 West rival Rochelle.

The Maple Leafs’ baseball team concluded their series with LaSalle-Peru and split the first two games against Northern Illinois Big 12 West rival Rochelle.

Geneseo at LaSalle-Peru

The Cavaliers snagged the final game of the NIB 12 conference series with a 4-3 walkoff win at Dickinson Park on April 19.

Geneseo’s Colton Garcia doubled to tie the game at three in the top of the seventh, but L-P’s Drake Weber singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame.

Garcia finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Jacob McConnell slugged two hits and drove in a run.

McConnell started on the mound pitching five innings allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Rochelle at Geneseo

Geneseo mustered just two hits in the first game of the series against the Hubs falling 3-1 at Stone Field on April 22.

Jaren Brucher drove in Nathan Beneke in the sixth for the Maple Leafs’ lone run.

Ty Johnson had a solid start for Geneseo throwing five innings allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rochelle’s Brandon Johnson was too much throwing six and a third innings allowing two hits, one unearned run with no walks and 14 strikeouts.

Geneseo at Rochelle

The Maple Leafs’ bats came to life pillaging the Hubs for a 7-0 win in Rochelle on April 23.

Geneseo slugged 10 hits, and Jaren Brucher and Jacob Winslow combined to pitch a shutout.

Brucher pitched six and two-thirds of an inning allowing two hits three walks with 14 strikeouts, and Winslow nailed down the final out with a strikeout.

Geneseo scored four runs in the second inning Beneke drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Erik Stenzel scored on a wild pitch.

Geneseo’s Winslow doubled to drive in a run, and Payton Swan hit an RBI single to cap the four-run inning.

The Leafs’ Garcia doubled to drive in a run in the fourth inning, and PJ Moser drove in a run before the frame was through.

Cole Hartman singled to drive in a run in the seventh, and Brucher finished with three hits and an RBI.