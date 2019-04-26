The Maple Leafs’ track and field team finished ninth at the Rock Island ABC Invitational with Billy Blaser, Colton Pischke and Nate Clark-Holke all reaching the podium in the A division.

Geneseo’s Pischke raced to a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.79, and Blaser finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 48’.

Clark-Holke raced to a third-place finish in the pole vault clearing 11’, and Tucker Ziegenhorn finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 119’4”.

Spencer Lindstrom had a big day racing to season-best times in the 800 (2:04.96) and the 1600 (4:42.63).

Nathan Carroll earned ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 38’ in the A division, and Billy Cosgrave finished 10th in the long jump A division with a distance of 17’6”.

Kaden Rink came in seventh in the A division 400 in 53.54, and Jordan Seeley finished 12th in the A division 100 in 11.94.

William Plumley had a season-best time in the 3200 finishing seventh in 10:23.84, and Justin Johnson finished fourth in the 1600 C division in 5:00.51.

Ethan Holke raced to a season-best time in the 800 finishing fourth in the C division in 2:11.12, and Luke Sebastian earned third in the B division 110 hurdles in 17.09.

Geneseo’s Alex McAvoy set a season-best with a throw of 122’10” in the discus C division to take third.

Eric Verplaetse finished third in the pole vault B division clearing 10’6”, and Andrew Verplaetse cleared 10’6” in the pole vault C division for a third-place finish.

The Maple Leafs’ throwers teamed up for a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay with Blaser, Eli Allen, Ziegenhorn and McAvoy sharing the baton to finish in 51.71.