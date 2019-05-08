Pontiac softball completes unbeaten IPC campaign

Amanda Fox tossed five innings of one-hit softball in guiding Pontiac to a 12-0 win over Rantoul in a makeup contest Tuesday at Williamson Field Diamond.

The senior left-hander got the ball for the second day in a row in an important contest at home. It was the last league game and a win meant an unbeaten Illini Prairie Conference campaign.

Fox was masterful in only giving up one walk and one hit in the five-inning shutout to with eight strikeouts. The only negative would have been the four errors the defense made behind her, but the Illinois State recruit didn’t really get into any jams.

The one walk Fox allowed came to the first batter of the game, but the defense turned a double play when third baseman Sydney Barnett snared a pop up and threw to first baseman Regan Krause to double off the runner. A single followed the twin-killing but a punch out ended the inning.

Two errors in the second inning had Rantoul runners on the corners with two outs, but Fox registered a strikeout to get out of trouble. Two more errors in the third inning meant two more Eagles left on base after a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.

Pontiac gave Fox a lead in the bottom of the first inning as the Tribe pushed across two runs. Alyssa Fox reached on an error and Amanda Fox followed with a single. Sydney Shepherd came on as the courtesy runner for the PTHS pitcher.

Barnett drove in both runners on a two-out single.

Peyton Trost led off the Pontiac second with a base hit and flex Cami Trost came on to run. Maddi Stark and Madison Weber each drew walks before Addison Masching reached on an infield single that plated Cami Trost.

Two batters later, Weber scored on a passed ball before Amanda Fox grounded out to drive in Masching and make it 5-0. Alyssa Fox, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on Krause’s two-out base knock.

Grace Myers doubled to lead of Pontiac’s third inning. She scored on Peyton Trost’s single. Walks to Stark and Weber loaded the bases before Masching grounded out to drive in Trost.

Alyssa Fox reached on an error as Stark and Weber scored to make it 10-0. Krause reached on an error as Fox scored and Barnett doubled in Samantha Johns, who was running for Krause, to for a 12-0 advantage.

Barnett had a double, single and drove in three runs to lead the Pontiac (23-2, 10-0) offense. Peyton Trost had two hits and drove in a run and Masching had a hit and two RBIs. Amanda Fox and Krause each collected a hit and RBI and Myers had a two-base hit. Alyssa Fox drove in two runs.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pontiac scored all its runs in the third inning and claimed a 4-2 victory over Rantoul in the JV contest.

Johns belted a two-run home run to highlight the inning. Sydney Shepherd singled to drive in a run right before Johns came up to bat.

Cami Trost had two hits while Rylee Zimmerman and Audrey Sutton each singled.

Trost had five strikeouts in getting the win in the circle.