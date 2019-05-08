Area baseball from Monday and Tuesday

A pair of four-run innings lifted Dwight to an 8-4 victory over Iroquois West in a Sangamon Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at DTHS.

It was the second SVC win in as many days for the Trojans, who topped Momence Monday.

Against Iroquois West, starting pitcher Dakota Wahl allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, but found himself in the lead the next time he took the mound after DTHS plated four runs. Wahl got the win with a six-inning effort, giving up three runs. He struck out nine.

Cal Schultz walked with one out and Logan Graham doubled. Colton Holm followed with a two-base hit that plated both runners to tie the game. Carson Crouch reached on an error that allowed Holm to score the go-ahead run. Wahl walked and scored later in the inning.

Dwight added four runs in the fourth inning for an 8-2 advantage.

Schultz closed out the win despite yielding a run. He struck out three in his inning.

Graham nad Holm had three hits apiece to account for the Trojans’ six safeties. Holm had two doubles and two runs batted in while Graham had a two-bagger and one RBI.

Dwight-Momence

Crouch fanned 13 in 6 2/3 innings as the Trojans rolled Momence 9-1. He allowed a run in the third and gave up just two hits for the game. Schultz needed two pitches to end the game.

Dwight scored two runs in the third and pushed across five in the fourth to take control. Wahl and Cade Enerson each had run-scoring doubles.

Enerson had two doubles while Crouch and Wahl each had two hits with a double included. Each drove in one run. Graham had a double and two RBIs while Schultz also had a hit and two RBIs and Peyton Beyerley and Camden Beier each had a hit and drove in a run.

WFC Warriors

VARNA — Midland rallied to get past Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell 6-5 in a Tri-County Conference baseball win Tuesday. This came one day after the Warriors whipped the Timberwolves 12-3 on Monday.

Midland spotted WFC a four-run lead Tuesday, and then struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth for a 6-4 lead. The Warriors scored in the seventh in falling short.

Christian Miller took the loss in relief. Carl Sass started, fanning five in five innings. Miller and Mason Ewing each had a double and run batted in for WFC (7-12).

WFC 13, Midland 3

On Monday, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell spotted Midland a run in the first before exploding for seven runs. A five-run second followed as WFC built a 12-2 lead.

The game ended when the Warriors scored a run in the fifth inning. Cody Dodge scored on Tyler Jenkins’ base hit.

Brad Simpson, Kyle Voytko and Ewing each had run-scoring doubles in the first inning. Four run-scoring singles highlighted the second inning push.

Jenkins had four hits and drove in four runs. Miller added three hits and two RBIs and Collin Hjerpe, Voytko, Dodge, Clayton Sibert and Ewing each had two hits. Simpson and Jake Albertson had one hit apiece.

Hjerpe, Voytko and Ewing combined for nine strikeouts.

Tremont 4, Lexington 3

LEXINGTON — A three-run seventh inning lifted Tremont to a 4-3 win over host Lexington in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Keller Park Tuesday.

The Turks led 1-0 after one frame but the Minutemen pushed across single runs in the second, third and fifth innings to take a 3-1 lead.

Two hit by pitches led to a run-scoring single and run-scoring double that gave Tremont the lead.

Andrew Olson took the loss in relief of starter Josh Hardman. Each struck out three.

Carter Little had a hit and drove in a run while Olson, Hardman and Jared Leake each singled. Clayton Haase drove in a run.

Dee-Mack 10, Ridgeview 0

MACKINAW — One bad inning doomed Ridgeview as the Mustangs gave up eight runs in the fourth to allow Dee-Mack to post a 10-0 victory in HOIC play Tuesday.

The Chiefs were up 2-0 when they erupted in the fourth.

Tucker Maupin took the loss. Justice Boyd finished up with one strikeout.

Maupin and Jalen Duncan each singled for the Mustangs.