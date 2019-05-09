Girls track sectional

Pontiac will be represented at the Class 2A girls’ state track and field meet after a pair of sophomores qualified out of the LaSalle-Peru Sectional Wednesday night.

Tristina Einhaus and Franchesca Smith will make the trip to Charleston next week to compete against the state’s best at Eastern Illinois University.

Einhaus is a sectional champion after winning the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1.39 seconds, edging Mady Rogers of Herscher (1:01.44) at the wire.

Smith registered a mark of 35 feet, 11 inches in placing second in the triple jump. Chelsea Wells of Providence Catholic (36-7¼) won the event.

As a team, Pontiac finished ninth in a meet with 15 teams. The Indians chalked up 22 points. Geneseo won the meet with 113, easily outdistancing runnerup Rock Falls (74).

The Indians had three other top 10 placements in the meet. Einhaus came in eighth in the 100-meter dash at 13.27 seconds. Brienna Weaver was fifth in the discus with a toss of 97-8. Brynn Pickett took fifth in the shot put with a push of 35-5.

Prairie Central’s girls will be competing at the Class 2A Metamora Sectional Thursday.

In Class 1A, El Paso-Gridley will be hosting a sectional that will include Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell on Thursday. Dwight, Ridgeview and Tri-Point will compete at the GCMS Sectional Thursday.