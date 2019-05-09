Area baseball from Wednesday

Dwight might be getting hot at the right time. The Trojans erupted for nine runs in the second inning en route to a 14-0 victory over host Momence in a Sangamon Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday.

DTHS escaped a bases-loaded in the bottom of the first and then exploded for nine in the second to give starter Mason Tjelle a huge boost.

Carson Crouch got things rolling with a one-out double for the Trojans. Dakota Wahl singled and Paul Byerley doubled to drive in both for a 2-0 lead. Byerley was thrown out stealing but Dwight was in the middle of having 10 consecutive batters reach safely. The last was Wahl with a triple that made it 9-0.

Cade Enerson homered in the third inning and Logan Graham led off the fourth inning with a roundtripper. Graham homered again in the fifth inning, this a two-run shot, to make it 14-0.

Graham led the Dwight (9-12) offense with two homers, a double and five runs batted in. Wahl had a triple, single and drove in a run and Colton Holm had two hits and an RBI. Crouch also had two hits with Enerson hitting a homer and Byerley collecting a hit and two RBIs. Cal Schultz and Tjelle had one hit apiece.

Tjelle settled in after the first inning and finished with five strikeouts. He gave up two hits and two walks.

LeRoy 1, Fieldcrest 0

WENONA — A two-out rally in the ninth inning provided the only of the game as LeRoy edged host Fieldcrest 1-0 in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Wednesday.

A two-out double was followed by a base hit that drove in the winning run for the Panthers. Fieldcrest got a leadoff single from Bryce Nordstrom in the bottom of the ninth but two fielder’s choice grounders and a strikeout ended the threat and the game.

The Knights threatened to score in the second inning by getting the first two batters to reach. A double play shut the door on FHS.

Fieldcrest had two runners on a couple of times, and a two-out triple by Derek May in the eighth gave the Knights a chance, but a line drive out to right ended the inning.

Nordstrom had three of Fieldcrest’s hits, including a double. May tripled.

May went the distance, allowing three hits and four walks while setting down three on strikes.