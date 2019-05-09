Rocky Ragusa's Speed Week column

Having the job of a lifetime as the race director for the World of Outlaw Late Model series, Fairbury’s Matt Curl had the opportunity to travel across the country, visit new speedways and meet many in the racing industry.

During this past year’s offseason, Fairbury’s American Legion explored options of getting out of the race promotion business. Members of the John Joda Post reached out to Curl with the opportunity to purchase America’s Dirt Track and keep the racing tradition going since 1946.

Curl has been busy since taking over as owner and promoter.

“I started the company in December. It is like starting a business from the ground up,” Curl said. “I had to deal with employee manuals and different procedures. I am taking what we have at Fairbury and just putting some of my touches on it. It has really been an exciting time for everyone involved with the track.”

With the World of Outlaws, the season can last from February until November. The band of some 10 officials got to be close.

“I was very humbled to receive the respect from all the race teams on the tour,” said Curl. “I got to be known as the guy from Fairbury from the different track promoters. That was pretty cool.”

Having the support of his wife, Jayme, and daughter, Jesslynn, to take the World of Outlaw job was the determining factor as well as buying the Fairbury speed plant. Instead of the mid-week travels and being away from home on the weekends, the Curl family will get to spend more quality home time.

“I missed my family being on the road, but I did have the luxury of flying in and out,” said Curl. “We made the decision together for me to accept the Outlaw position and to buy Fairbury. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“They are smiling ear to ear knowing that daddy’s going to be home. There was never a problem with me being on the road, but it does put things into perspective. Everything worked out for a reason.”

Fans attending the Fairbury Speedway won’t find a lot of changes to the fairgrounds. The weekly race program for the late model and modified teams caught the immediate attention from the drivers.

“Drivers have spoken of their cost going up. I felt the weekly race program needed to be stepped up,” Curl said. “Our race committee got together and threw around different ideas. Beau Popejoy was instrumental in the idea of the FALS Cup, which was to increase the (program) for the race teams. It will change the dynamics for the drivers and fans.”

As attendance at tracks has dwindled, teams have folded and tracks closed, but Fairbury will have some exciting plans for the season.

“We are going to have a free admission night for the fans and we are looking forward to that,” Curl said. “Hopefully, we can introduce people from the area to the track. All our regular race programs will be $10 for adults over 12 and 12 under will be free with an adult. We want to increase the fans in the stands and with the increased purse, fans will be sure to see some outstanding competition.

“We also want to be an asset to the town as well as the county as a place where a family can be entertained.”

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway

The winner of the MARS/ALMS late model feature will get $10,000 as the quarter-mile dirt oval hosts the Farmer City 74. Modified pilots will duke it out in a $2,000 special, pro late models will have a $1,000-to-win payday and street stocks will also be in action. Qualifying starts at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30.

Last week’s winners were Brian Shirley (late model), Tyler Nicely (modified), Aaron Heck (pro lates), Jeremy Nichols (street stock) and David Lauritson (hornets).

Grundy County Speedway

After being rained out last week, the 1/3-mile, paved oval will try again this week. A regular program of late models, Mid-Am, street stocks and pure stocks will be featured. Qualifying at 6:45 p.m. and racing at 8.

Kankakee County Speedway

Opening night will have the pro late models going for a first prize of $750, I-mods, street stocks, factory stocks and sport compacts will all be part of the weekly show. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

MARS/ALMS FALS Frenzy for late models has a top prize of $10,000 up for grabs. Last year’s winner, Shannon Babb, will face tough competition from the likes of Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Devin Moran, Josh Richards, Kent Robinson and many more drivers that plan to race at Farmer City, as well.

Modified teams will race for a payout of $2,000. Sportsman drivers will round out the program with $400 to the winner. With a large field of cars planning to be here, gates will open at noon. Qualifying will start at 6:15 p.m. and racing at 7.

Macon Speedway

The POWRi National Midget series will be at the 1/5-mile, high-banked dirt oval this week. Pro late models, street stock, micros and hornet will join the show. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7.

Peoria Speedway

Under the new ownership of Brandon Dean, the track will hold a $5 general admission for spectators. Late models and modifieds will be among the classes in action. Racing is at 6 p.m.