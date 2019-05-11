ERIE — Erie-Prophetstown took two games of a doubleheader against Kewanee on Friday. E-P won the first game 9-0 and then won the second game 17-9 in Three Rivers Conference action. One game was a makeup from an earlier rainout.

In the opener, E-P starter Jacob Ryan had four strikeouts, no walks and gave up four hits in four innings. Clayton Johnson struck out four and walked six in three innings of relief.

For Kewanee, Willie Terry started. He went 3 ⅔ innings, striking out four and walking three. Griffin Tondreau threw 2 ⅓ innings in relief, striking out two and walking none.

At the plate, E-P got a triple and a single from Travis Coleman and a triple from Josh Hammer. Bryce Rosenow had two hits and four runs batted in.

Kewanee had four singles, one each from Tondreau, Ian Welgat, Josh Nimrick and Nolan Stout.

In the second game, E-P had 12 hits, including a triple each from Erik Daubman and Clayton Johnson. Brett VanDeWostline had three hits and five RBI.

Hammer started and was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and walking three in five innings. Dawson Haggard struck out four in the final two innings.

Kewanee used four pitchers. Will Bruno started. Blaine Pickering, Simeon Campbell and Nimrick worked in relief.

Kewanee’s nine runs came on nine hits. Terry had three hits and two RBI, Bruno had two hits and two RBI, Stout had a double and a single and Nimrick had a double.

E-P is 15-9 on the season. Kewanee is 7-13.