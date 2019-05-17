Rookie Miss softball

McKinlee Morgan was charged with giving up eight hits, but no runs as she helped Old Log Cabin shut out Clark Hose 6-0 in a Rookie Miss softball game at the rec-Plex on Thursday.

Morgan was credited with nine strikeouts in the four-inning contest.

Old Log Cabin scored four runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Chloe Dearth, Amaya Gallo, Morgan and Adalyn Pulliam each singled with the bases loaded to drive in the runs.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the third when Gallo scored on Alexa Baker groundout. Tatum Burgess homered to lead off the fourth for the final run.

Burgess had two hits, including her roundtripper, and drove in a run for Old Log Cabin. Baker, Gallo and Morgan each had two hits and drove in a run and Brooklyn Bates had two hits. Pulliam and Dearth each had a hit and RBI and Madalyn Aaron and Aubrey Thompson each singled.

Kinsley Henry had two hits for Clark Hose. Faith Campbell, Aubrey Harms, Laryssa Sorensen, Evelyn Hinz, Ella Ryan and Madison Haan had one hit apiece.

Harms was touched for six runs and 14 hits while chalking up seven strikeouts to her credit.