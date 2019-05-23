Rocky Ragusa's Speed Week column

The Fairbury Speedway is fortunate to have many men and women volunteers that are committed to making it “America’s Dirt Track.” The team of volunteers work endlessly from well before the race season begins into the early winter months. Taking care of the grounds, maintaining the track equipment, to general upkeep of the facilities. With little recognition, it is truly a labor of love for each person.

One of the Fairbury Speedway’s long-time volunteers announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2018 racing calendar. Fairbury’s Bob Wharton spent 20 years behind the scenes, from helping to take care of the grounds, equipment and whatever task needed to be done by race day. Wharton has seen the ups and downs at the track and always offered ideas to make race night an enjoyable experience from the race teams to the fans.

“I have just been happy to be a part of a team that’s dedicated to helping the track, as well as the Fairbury Fair,” Wharton said. “I did my best to make sure the race teams and race fans had an enjoyable experience at Fairbury.”

Last year’s race director, Scott Drendel, admitted to being nervous when he first took over the head position at the speedway, but Wharton quickly made him feel at ease.

“Bob was always encouraging me and offered advice,” said Drendel. “You would ask something of Bob and he would have it covered. Bob was a wealth of knowledge. He will be a big void to fill.”

Matt Curl, Fairbury Speedway owner and promoter, referred to Wharton as his right hand man.

“With Bob, we were able to accomplish a lot of new ideas. He has such a strong passion for the track, it will be hard for him to leave completely, “commented Curl. “Even though we Bob says he is retiring, I know that I can count on him to help us out from time to time.”

In his 20 years with the speedway, Wharton has been part of many improvements with the facilities. From a new scoreboard, new stands, restrooms and improved track conditions all the work was done by a dedicated group that has contributed to making the Fairbury Speedway one of the premier dirt tracks in the country.

“My age is catching up with me. I don’t move like I use to,” Wharton said. “It is time for a new generation to come in with new ideas. I want to thank the track officials, race teams, and fans you all have made my Saturday nights a special time. I might not be in the infield all the time, but I will be at the track enjoying all the racing action.”

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway

The AMS Modified Series makes their first appearance of the year to the quarter-mile, dirt oval in a $2,000-to-win race. Late models, pro late models and the street stocks will round out the program. Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30.

Allen Weisser was a double winner last week in the late model and modified races and will be in the thick of things this week.

Grundy County Speedway

Ladies will be admitted for half price this week as the track will host racing in the late model, Mid-Am, street stock and pure stock divisions. Time trials will start at 6:45 p.m. and racing at 8. Last week’s show was cancelled due to wet grounds.

Kankakee County Speedway

After the weather cancelled last week’s racing car, the speedway will host the 4th annual Dick Potts Memorial for street stocks. A $1,000 payday will await the winner. Other classes in action will be the factory stocks and sport compact classes. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Speedway

The next night for racing at the Logan County fairground dirt oval will be on June 7.

Last week, Mike Chasteen Jr. pulled the upset by winning the Big 10 Late Model Series race over Ryan Unzicker and Brian Shirley. Austin Lynn bested a stout field of modifieds for the win.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

The Memorial Day Weekend Roundup will have an action-packed night of racing. Making their first appearance of the year will be the pro late model class in a $1000 special. Extra money will be up for grabs in the late model ($3,000-to-win), modified ($2,000-to-win), street stock and sportsman driver will compete in a pair of $500-to-win races. Hot laps will start at 5:45 p.m., qualifying at 6:15 and racing at 7.

Peoria Speedway

Race fans will be admitted for $5 this week as the track will hold a regular night of racing. Hot laps go at 5:30 and racing is at 6. On Monday, the modified class will headline the show in a $1,500-to-win special.

Sunday Racing

Spoon River Speedway

Modified teams will look to add the $2,564-to-win trophy to their mantle in the Gary Cook Jr. Memorial race. Late model drivers make a rare appearance with $2,000 going to the winner. Midgets, pro late models and hornets will also tackle the 3/8-mile, high-banked dirt track. Hot laps will begin at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7.

Monday Racing

Macon Speedway

The 1/5-mile banked track will have twin 50-lap races for the late model and pro modified chauffeurs. Modified, street stock, Hornets and micros will also be part of the program. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7.