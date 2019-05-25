U-High Regional final won by Pontiac

Pontiac can check off the regional tournament from the list. The Indians accomplished that goal Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the host Pioneers to claim the Class 3A U-High Regional at Maxwell Park.

It was not an easy task given the circumstances that were presented Friday. A downpour a little more than an hour before the scheduled game time flooded the Illinois Wesleyan field, where the tournament was to be played.

After discussion and work, the game was moved to Normal’s Maxwell Park and scheduled to go at 7 p.m.

There was some good news for Pontiac on this trip across the Twin Cities. Maxwell Park is where Pontiac won a sectional title 14 years ago. It wasn’t the same diamond, but that didn’t matter as the Tribe took a step toward reaching that goal on this night.

“One thing that we’ve been talking about is walking the walk and not just talking the talk,” PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner said. “For them to come through and finish like they did, that’s just great.”

Amanda Fox was the player looking having to deal the most with the situation on Friday. She was getting the ball and had to be prepared before throwing that first pitch. She had to wait longer than anticipated to get that pitch thrown.

When she got the ball, after spending time at the mall with her teammates, Fox was ready to go. The senior left-hander struck out the first batters she faced.

To make life even easier was getting a little run support right away. Fox helped her cause as Pontiac scored two runs in the bottom of the first. This allowed her to pitch with a lead the rest of the way.

“Getting on them right away was a big difference, not letting them stick around,” Fox said.

Addison Masching smacked a double to right-center to boost the lively dugout. Fox singled one out later to move Masching to third. Sydney Shepherd came on as the courtesy runner for the PTHS hurler.

Sydney Barnett then rifled a two-base hit to fence in center to drive in Masching and Shepherd. Barnett was thrown out at third base trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

“We’ve been talking about the lead early and we’ve been doing that well all year,” Hayner said. “Tonight, that was big. With the rain delay and sitting around and waiting, for them to come up and do that in the first inning is huge. That was the difference in the game and it set the tone for Amanda.”

Fox continued her mastery in the circle by striking out two more Pioneers in the second inning and adding another punch out in the third as she went through the first three frames perfectly.

She said she getting a good reaction from her screwball, change-up and rise ball. It kept U-High in check.

The Pioneers finally got a baserunner when A Knight bunted for a single. Fox fanned the next two batters and got out of the inning with a ground ball.

Fox’s strength in the circle was big because the PTHS offense had become stagnant. The Indians were having trouble getting on base.

Fatigue might have been a factor by the sixth inning as Fox found herself in a jam. A two-out triple from Knight was followed by a walk. Double steal allowed Knight to score to get the Pioneers within a run.

Alyssa Fox came to the rescue in giving the Tribe a little breathing room. This Fox drove a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left-center to get the run back and put Pontiac up 3-1.

“I knew she was going to pitch me a rise ball, it was either going to be a high rise or it was going to be for a strike,” Alyssa Fox said. “I knew that was my pitch and I took it. For the team, it gave us an insurance run.”

Fatigue and a tight strike zone created some issues in the seventh. Amanda Fox walked the bases loaded — she had allowed just one free pass before the seventh, and that was in the sixth — before Regan Krause hauled in a pop foul for the final out.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve thrown a whole seven innings … so I struggled a bit through that,” Amanda Fox said. “I needed to settle down and know the defense had my back.”

Fox finished with 12 strikeouts and four walks while allowing a bunt single and a ringing triple. She threw 123 pitches in the complete-game effort for the regional title.

She was aided by an offense that collected five base hits. Alyssa Fox had her clutch home run and Barnett doubled in two runs. Masching also had a double while Amanda Fox and Krause each singled.

“Regional feels so good, but our goals are set so much higher, it’s just one step where we want to be,” Fox said. “(This was a) huge step, you have to win the first to get to the rest.”

Pontiac (29-4) will next face the winner of the Galesburg Regional, which pits the host Silver Streaks against Peoria (Notre Dame), in the first game of the PND Sectional next Tuesday.