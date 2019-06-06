Rookie Miss softball

Six batters combined for 18 base hits as Old Log Cabin topped Driscoll Motors 11-6 in Rookie Miss softball Wednesday at the Rec-Plex.

Alexa Baker, Brooklyn Bates, Chloe Dearth, Amaya Gallo, McKinlee Morgan and Aubrey Thompson had three hits apiece for Old Log Cabin. Tatum Burgess had two hits while Hattie Thompson and Adalyn Pullium each had one hit.

Trinity Aull and Anna Gall had a double and single each for Driscoll Motors. Brooklyn Albertson and Sammi Salinas also had two hits apiece while Addison Gall, Lila Vanover, Emmalee Hammer, Ava Hammer, Sophie Shepherd and Grace Becker each singled.

Dewald Construction 5, Driscoll Motors 0

Dewald Construction had nine players record at least one hit and five collect a run batted in in a 5-0 win over Driscoll Motors on Monday.

Sara Murphy had three hits and drove in a run and Ella Huncovsky had three hits for Dewald. Amelia Maier, Izabella Radford, Erin Singer and Tiffany Legner each had a hit and RBI and Aly Trout and Susan Berry had one hit apiece.

Delaney Carls had two hits for Driscoll’s. Trinity Aull, Brooklyn Albertson and Emmalee Hammer each singled.

Sturms Seeds 8, Dewald Construction 6

Sturms Seeds got past Dewald Construction 8-6 in league play Tuesday.

Maya Ray had a double, single and drove in three runs for Sturms Seeds. Alexis Legner had a double and single and Ruby Sturms had two hits. Brenna Burgess-Lang, Kasci Woodcock, Kyla Slanton, Bailee Branscum and Haddie Fearman each had a hit and RBI.

Amelia Maier had three hits and two runs batted in for Dewald. Susan Berry and Ella Huncovsky had two hits and two RBIs and Tiffany Legner, Sara Murphy and Izabella Radford each had two hits. Erin Singer added a single.