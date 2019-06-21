Coming off a strong season, the Macomb volleyball program is just getting its summer program started, working toward the fall campaign.

“We just started, last Monday was our first day, then we went to Quincy for the Licking Camp and we played,” Macomb coach Briana Rexroat said. “I brought my freshmen, JV and varsity. The freshmen and JV won their brackets and the varsity did OK in pool play so it was pretty exciting.”

Open gym, practices and weight sessions have been vital this offseason as well as there are changes coming for Macomb.

“We’ve been practicing for about an hour and a half, then weightlifting after that, so we’ll practice Monday through Thursday in the gym to see where were at,” Rexroat said. “I had two girls from my lineup last season move, I have three on the team altogether move out of the program, so that hit hard. Also (setter) Avery (Rexroat) sprained her ankle playing basketball so at the Licking Camp it was a whole new lineup moving things around throughout the day, but it was fun.”

The Bombers are mixing in open gyms, weight training and conditioning sessions with tournaments, matches and scrimmages, looking to build off a 25-12 2018 season.

“We practice a couple times a week, then we get in the sand and try to spend some time out there once a week to work on building acceleration and get comfortable with diving, it also lets the girls have fun,” Rexroat said. “We will also have a tournament next Friday in Rushville, then a couple tournaments in Lewistown in July. We also got a phone call from the Sterling High School coach wanting to scrimmage, they won 3A state last year, so that would definitely be a good scrimmage to see where we’re at.”

And no matter the age or experience of her team, Rexroat does not mind mixing in tournaments, matches and scrimmages with the conditioning and open gym work for her squad.

“I say you need a little bit of both each year, every year we seem to build on the summer a little bit, just seeing what is available,” the coach said. “I like to be in the gym, getting touches, breaking down skill work, working on arm swings for an hour and a half before letting them go off and lift weights.

“The matches are also good to give them an opportunity to get match touches. Also though, kids need to be kids so I want to keep it flexible, whether they’re on vacation or doing basketball or whatever, I don’t want them to worry about volleyball. There’s a lot going on in the summer, so whenever they can get in and break down a swing or break down our defense, it is good.”

And while Rexroat has kept the summer loose, she has seen plenty of bodies in and out of the Washington Street Gym.

“We have good numbers, we’re almost at 36 girls each day in the gym showing up and putting in a lot of work to building on what they’ve done,” the coach said. “They get to scrimmage too, but there is a lot of gym work.

“The good thing is too, they played all winter, two-and-a-half, three months of club, so they have already done a lot in the offseason.”