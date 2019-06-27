Kewanee will open its season at home and the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op will be on the road, according to the release on Wednesday of fall football schedules by the Illinois High School Association.

Both schools will have new coaches this season: Brad Swanson for Kewanee and Logan Willits for A-W.

Kewanee went 2-7 last season, scoring wins over Port Byron (Riverdale) and Erie-Prophetstown co-op. Its enrollment classification is 557.5, a drop from 561 last season. That makes the school larger than all the opponents on its schedule.

Kewanee opens Aug. 30 against Riverdale, which also went 2-7. It will be at Orion on Sept. 6. The Orion game will be a doubleheader for varsity soccer and football.

Kewanee’s final non-conference contest is Sept. 13 at home against Newman Central Catholic.

The remainder of the schedule is devoted to games in the Mississippi division of the Three Rivers Conference. Kewanee is at Monmouth Roseville on Sept. 20, at home against Erie-Prophetstown, which will also be homecoming, and then will be at St. Bede on Oct. 4.

Kewanee will be home against defending conference champ Princeton on Oct. 11. Hall of Fame activities are scheduled for that date, too. It will be at Sherrard on Oct. 18 and will close at home at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26. Seniors will be honored on that occasion. Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell said the game against Hall was moved to Saturday afternoon on the advice of the conference assigner of officials because of the shortage of referees.

Annawan-Wethersfield is coming off a 6-4 season which included a second-place finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference and a loss to Aurora Christian in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

As a co-op, A-W’s enrollment classification was set at 289.50, a drop from 292 last season. Four schools on its schedule have a larger enrollment classification.

A-W opens Aug. 30 at Carthage (Illini West). Its first home game will be Sept. 6 against Farmington at Wethersfield Stadium.

Conference play begins in the third week. A-W is at Monmouth United on Sept. 13. A home game against Mercer County on Sept. 20 will be at Annawan Football Field and serves as Annawan’s homecoming. A-W will play host to defending conference champion Princeville on Sept. 27. That game will be at Wethersfield Stadium and serve as Wethersfield’s homecoming.

A-W will be on the road the next three weeks, facing Ridgewood in Cambridge on Oct. 4, Mid-County in Galva on Oct. 11 and West Central in Biggsville on Oct. 18.

A-W will close the season on Oct. 25 at home against Stark County. It will be senior night.

Key dates in Three Rivers, Lincoln Trail

Monmouth Roseville was a Class 3A quarterfinalist last season, but shared the Three Rivers-Mississippi division title with two other schools, Princeton and Hall.

Sept. 13. Monmouth Roseville will play host to Hall. Monmouth Roseville won that game last season 24-20.

Oct. 4. Princeton is at Spring Valley to take on Hall. Hall won last year 20-18.

Oct. 18. Princeton is at Monmouth Roseville. Princeton won last year’s meeting 21-0.

In the Lincoln Trail Conference games, Princeville went 7-0 last season. Princeville then beat Polo in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs 35-7 and lost to Aurora Christian 41-0 in the next round. Oneida Rowva Mid-County co-op reached the Class 3A playoffs, losing to Poplar Grove North Boone 48-7 in the first round. Mercer County made the playoffs in Class 2A, losing to Illini West 50-26 in the first round.

Sept. 27. Princeville will be at Annawan-Wethersfield. Princeville won 42-6 last season.

Oct 4. Princeville will play host to Oneida Rowva Mid Country. Princeville won last season’s meeting, 27-0

Oct. 18. Aledo Mercer County is home against Princeville. Princeville won that game 35-7.

Oct. 25. Mid County plays host to Mercer County. Mid County won last year’s meeting 28-21.