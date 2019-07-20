WYANET —Kewanee All-State defeated the Princeton Cubs 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Western Bureau Valley Farm League tournament.

The league is for players in seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade. Games are played at the Wyanet Youth Baseball field.

The championship will be 3 p.m. Sunday. Kewanee All-State will play the Princeton White Sox, which beat Annawan 7-5 in the second semifinal.

The fifth-place game was also on Saturday. Kewanee State Farm beat BVN 12-2.

Kewanee All-State reliever Matthew Mullen had two strikeouts in the sixth inning to stop a rally by the Princeton Cubs. The Princeton Cubs scored once on an error and then had a hit batsman reach third, representing the tying run. That’s when Mullen recorded the strikeout for the victory.

Kewanee All-State scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth. Landon Mason reached on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, he stole second base, stole third base, then raced home on a wild pitch.

Kyle Sarver went the distance for the Princeton Cubs. At one point he retired eight straight batters. He finished with 11 strikeouts.

Kewanee All-State scored two runs in the first. Cal Clucas had a triple to right and scored on a wild pitch. Then Corbin Powers singled and came home on Daniel Boswell’s single.

In the fourth inning, Clucas singled and came home on a hit by Powers through a gap on the left side.

In the second semifinal, the Princeton White Sox carried a big lead into the later innings after scoring two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning.

Annawan had two big hits. In the first inning, Tyler Palanos had two-run homer. In the sixth, Mason Matney had a sole shot that hit the barn beyond the fence in right center field.

Tre Jones had a single and scored a run in the third inning and a double and scored a run in the fifth.