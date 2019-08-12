The high school sports season begins Monday with the first practice sessions of the 2019-2020 school year.

But it just might rain on this parade of athletes.

The National Weather Service’s long-range forecast for Kewanee is for a high of 87 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain storms increases from 40 percent chance during the day to 60 percent in the evening. Temperatures should fall to the mid 60s in the evening.

Kewanee High School teams that open on Monday: football 3:30 p.m. Monday at the fieldhouse with a parent’s meeting at 6:30; golf at 3:30 at Baker Park, cross country at 3:35 behind the high school near the cafeteria doors, soccer at 5:30 at Baker Park driving range and volleyball at 4 p.m. with conditioning at the track followed by sessions on twin nets at Good’s Gym.

Released practice times from Annawan-Wethersfield: football will be 3:30 at the Titans Stadium in Kewanee, golf will be at 3:30 at the Dunes.

Football teams have a heat acclimation schedule that is required by the Illinois High School Association. The first two days are limited to a single practice and a walk-through after 3 hours of rest, wearing helmets. The next three days players can practice in shoulder pads and helmets.

Two-a-day practices wearing full pads can’t start until the sixth practice session. Most teams take a full day of rest on Sunday. Players are required to practice a minimum of 90 minutes on 12 different days before they can participate in their first game.

So, while football teams won’t have their first varsity games until Aug. 30, some sports move into competition quite quickly.

The first competition on the local sports schedule will be Thursday, Aug. 15: The Annawan-Wethersfield golf co-op is playing host to Galva and Stark County at The Dunes. First off the tee is 4 p.m.