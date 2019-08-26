ATKINSON — Jacob Wyffels, 29, of Geneseo was the overall winner of the Jordan Rahn Forever Young 5K on Saturday morning.

Wyffels finished in 17 minutes, 43.2 seconds.

There were 301 finishers in the 5K and 197 in the mile race.

Brayden Combs, 13, of Atkinson was second in 18:49.5 and Don Fredericks, 60, of Geneseo was third in 19:09.4.

Charlie Link, 13, of Lyndon was fourth in 19:24.6, Samuel Megli, 30, of Danville was fifth in 19:45.2, Tom Blean, 31, of Prophetstown was sixth in 19:55.1 and Bob Ristau, 37, of Tigard, Ore., was seventh in 19:577.

The rest of the top 10 finished above 20 minutes. Antonio Martinez, 34, of Kewanee was eighth, Craig Blean, 35, of Prophetstown was ninth and Todd Ehlert, 48, of Geneseo was 10th.

Sara Wirth, 41, of Geneseo won the women’s division. She finished in 21:33.1. Allie Schnowske, 32, of Geneseo was second in 21:39.8 and Allison Kopp, 40, of Osco was third in 21:47.5.

Men’s age-group top finishers were:

14 and under: Combs, 13, Atkinson, 18:49.5;

15-19: Adam Wells, 18, Atkinson, 22:27.2,

20-24: Andrew Slusser, 23, Kewanee, 25:56.0,

25-29: Chance Nordstrom, 29, Geneseo, 20:34.4;

30-34: Megli, 30, Danville, 19:45.2,

35-39: Ristau, 37, Tigard, Ore., 19:57.7,

40-44: Jeff Schneider, 44, Geneseo, 24:34.7,

45-49: Ehlert, 48, Geneseo, 20:12.5

50-54: Jose Fragoso, 51, Kewanee, 20:27.6,

55-59: Kyle Minnaert, 56, Coal Valley, 22:28.2,

60-64: Fredericks, 60, Geneseo, 19:09.4,

65 and older: Gary Loy, 66, Moline, 29:29.5.

Women’s age-group top finishers were:

14 and under: Link, 10, Lyndon, 22:09.8,

15-19: Abby Reakes, 16, Geneseo, 33:33.0,

20-24: Kodi Calhoun, 24, Geneseo, 34:58.4,

25-29: Rachel Ford, 29, Geneseo, 27:15.7,

30-34: Schnowske, 32, Geneseo, 21:39.8,

35-39: Janelle Pettit, 39, Geneseo, 25:06.7,

40-44: Kopp, 40, Osco, 21:47.5,

45-49: Anne Maria Long, Hampton, 26:01.7,

50-54: Linda Sheley, 53, Geneseo, 24:23.2,

55-59: Vicky Wyffels, 59, Geneseo, 27:03.5,

60-64: Debbie Crisci, 62, Davenport, Iowa, 36:52.6,

65 and older: Barb Bumann, 65, Olympia, Wash., 25:13.0.

In the mile race, Cody Baele, 24, of Annawan was first overall in 4:50.2. The men’s division had Hayden Combs, 26, of Atkinson in second in 6:46.0 and Ryan Cherry, 36, of Geneseo in third in 6:52.1.

Allison Reade, 12, of Geneseo won the women’s mile in 7:32.4. Agnes Tuyisenge, 11 of Silvis was second in 7:54.6. Elena Anderson, 10, of Tallahassee, Fla., was third in 8:05.3.

Jordan Rahn Memorial 5K Race

Atkinson, IL

Saturday August 24, 2019

There were a total of 301 finisher in

the 5K and 197 in the one mile race

Complete results are at

AREA 5K RESULTS

CAMBRIDGE

89, Jon Swanson, 29, M, 30:09

119, Laney Fuqua, 19, F, 33:34

138, Patrice Morey, 59, F, 35:13

159, Sharon Matson, 70, F, 38:09

179, Kailyn Morrell, 23, F, 41:29

180, Kevin McCutchan, 23, M, 41:29

184, Daniel Woods, 13, M, 43:14

189, Nerrissa Capps, 39, F, 44:21

215, Katie Janson, 42, F, 47:03

225, Thomas Rizzo, 56, M, 48:43

232, Veronica Taber, 33, F, 49:06

269, Kayleigh Hutchinson, 31, F, 53:42

270, Samantha Swanson, 30, F, 53:43

284, Hannah Akers, 19, F, 56:13

ANNAWAN

98, Austin Lucas, 22, M, 31:16

106, Hunter Lucas, 21, M, 31:48

131, Chloe Vanopdorp, 26, F, 35:04

149, Hannah Essman, 28, F, 36:21

148, Heath Walker, 29, M, 36:21

163, Mike Lucas, 57, M, 38:23

183, Ronelle Roselieb, 50, F, 41:57

188, Lisa Spivey, 53, F, 43:55

193, Wanda Lucas, 57, F, 45:02

201, Val Van Hyft, 50, F, 45:54

210, Andrea Hasbrook, 32, F, 46:39

211, Karlee Nanninga, 32, F, 46:39

237, Crystal Eaton-Miller, 39, F, 49:32

256, Brenda Gripp, 59, F, 51:06

257, Annette Morosko, 60, F, 51:06

KEWANEE

8, Antonio Martinez, 34, M, 20:04

12, Jose Fragoso, 51, M, 20:27

51, Andrew Slusser, 23, M, 25:56

70, Allyson Schiltz, 33, F, 27:39

74, Maria Martinez, 42, F, 28:26

161, Brittany Longeville, 32, F, 38:19

280, Alex Peed, 16, M, 55:59

291, Ann Conover, 40, F, 57:11

SHEFFIELD

197, Jayce Kassel-Sampson, 8, M, 45:34

198, Mackenzye Hodge, 12, F, 45:34

199, Suzy Bell, 36, F, 45:43

276, Lauren Schmidt, 29, F, 55:39

MINERAL

95, Brent Heavener, 57, M, 30:46

97, Kati Grimes, 29, F, 31:10

GALVA

120, Paul Walliker, 65, M, 33:39

147, Kristy Schmidt, 39, F, 36:19

TOULON

64, Tera Noard, 34, F, 27:10

PRINCETON

16, Augustus Swanson, 11, M, 21:17

LOCAL ONE MILE RESULTS

CAMBRIDGE

6, Leo Rizzo, 9, M, 7:24

41, Tucker Taber, 10, M, 9:25

86, Brayden Capps-Gladson, 10, M, 13:01

115, Jared Brewer, 36, M, 15:59

117, Aimee Brewer, 38, F, 16:00

162, Chris Dekezel, 68, F, 19:48

KEWANEE

17, Maxx Schiltz, 7, M, 8:25

43, Brayden Lawson, 12, M, 9:34

74, Roger Bates, 58, M, 12:06

75, Brysen Lawson, 9, M, 12:07

PRINCETON

102, Jake Love, 37, M, 14:02

192, Jen Love, 37, F, 22:08

193, Emmalyn Love, 5, F, 22:08

194, Bryson Love, 9, M, 22:11

ANNAWAN

1, Cody Baele, 24, M, 4:50

15, Aaden Verstraete, 10, M, 8:18

SHEFFIELD

58, Jaela Valdez, 7, F, 10:40

70, Michael Minnaert, 32, M, 11:20