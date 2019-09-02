2019 HOG DAY STAMPEDE
ONE MILE AGE GROUP RESULTS
Saturday August 31, 2019
FEMALE 8 & UNDER
16 Kinsley Gale Galva 6:38
21 Kyleigh Anderson Kewanee 6:56
44 Brooklyn Blahnik Pingree Grove 8:04
53 Bryer Ince Kewanee 8:20
57 Ella Buckley Princeville 8:26
79 Ammini Guzzardo Peoria 9:10
85 Anna Powell Kewanee 9:31
87 Alia Bennouna Naperville 9:34
88 Lucy Throneburg Charlottesville, VA 9:34
89 Mae Ketcham Peoria 9:37
90 Kynlee Dwyer Kewanee 9:39
93 Marissa Kehl Kewanee 9:45
100 Nora Roth Peoria 10:00
105 Ava Buckley Princeville 10:13
113 Reagan Schmulbach Clive, IA 10:31
137 Sophie Hamilton Kewanee 15:55
158 Emersynn Peart Kewanee 19:38
FEMALE 9-10
6 Kaylyn Gale Galva 5:47
26 Madalyn Verscha Kewanee 7:10
29 Kaydin Quinn Avon 7:18
30 Bailey Vanwinkle Neponset 7:21
31 Gabby Stout Kewanee 7:32
36 Azucena Cabada Kewanee 7:53
43 Natalia Martinez Kewanee 8:04
54 Abigail Vandesampel Kewanee 8:23
69 Kolbie Cernovich Kewanee 8:51
71 Charlotte Burkhart Kewanee 8:58
96 Ashley Oliver Kewanee 9:46
97 Camille Vandevelde Kewanee 9:47
104 Cosette Komnick Kewanee 10:11
106 Chayse Sturtevant Kewanee 10:15
107 Lily Lee Kewanee 10:16
111 Abbrielle Ensley Kewanee 10:30
112 Jordan Nelson Kewanee 10:30
FEMALE 11-12
9 Esmeralda Martinez Kewanee 6:07
20 Kalei Crabtree Wake Forest, NC 6:55
22 Camryn Anderson Kewanee 6:56
24 Taylor Vanwinkle Neponset 7:06
48 Natalie Nelson Kewanee 8:08
49 Megan Oliver Kewanee 8:12
59 Lily Witt Kewanee 8:30
70 Caitlyn Themanson Volo 8:52
77 Bianca Czarnecki Brookpark, OH 9:06
86 Claire Taylor Kewanee 9:34
108 Laura Senteney Kewanee 10:17
117 Eliya Wadsager Zion 12:07
122 Makenzie Westefer Kewanee 13:19
123 Veronica Murillo Kewanee 13:19
139 Taylor Martin Kewanee 16:19
161 Wayelynn Peart Kewanee 19:45
FEMALE 13-14
2 Kennady Anderson Kewanee 5:36
55 Hannah Pecoraro Lena 8:24
58 Keira Pratt Ballwin, MO 8:27
84 Riley Mcdaniel Orland Park 9:25
124 Hannah Butcher Kewanee 13:20
FEMALE 15 & OVER
37 Kaitlyn Mercer Kewanee 7:55
45 Avery Yepsen Kewanee 8:06
63 Eusebia Quintero Kewanee 8:40
64 Ezra Witt Kewanee 8:44
72 Caitlyn Girkin Kewanee 9:01
73 Raven Jackson Kewanee 9:02
91 Amber Dwyer Kewanee 9:43
92 Megan Kehl Kewanee 9:45
94 Joy Hernandez-Butler Indianapolis, IN 9:46
101 Haley Eble Kewanee 10:09
102 Chelsea Humphrey Annawan 10:09
114 Julie Scates Alameda, CA 11:59
118 Amy Belsky Kewanee 12:08
119 Alyssa Tellier Elk Grove Village 12:16
120 Scarlett Jeckel Springfield 12:16
126 Chelsea O'connor Kewanee 14:12
130 Katherine Muller Peru 14:57
131 Kim Downs Cox Winter Springs, FL 15:01
132 Chris Downs Kewanee 15:02
133 Alison Fleming Moline 15:31
134 Amber Vandesampel Kewanee 15:31
136 Haley Hamilton Kewanee 15:55
138 Jennifermacy Chapman Kewanee 16:14
140 Cheryl Majeske Kewanee 16:19
141 Gerrie Gustafson Rockford 16:39
143 Amy Rux Aurora 16:53
144 Carrie Schlindwein Geneseo 16:53
146 Suzanne Burkhart Kewanee 17:21
147 Kathleen Orwig Kewanee 17:22
148 Abbey Knox Athens 17:23
150 Dawn Butcher Kewanee 18:16
151 Jodie Deschepper Kewanee 18:46
152 Julie Perkins Kewanee 18:47
153 Joanie Marsh Kewanee 18:48
155 Amber Koriath Cleveland, OH 19:06
156 Ginger Tossell Kewanee 19:07
157 Mary Pickering Kewanee 19:17
159 Sabrina Tassotto Warrenville 19:43
160 Lisa Tassotto Warrenville 19:43
163 Morgan Adair Corvallis, OR 21:40
165 Rachel Hubsch Lake Zurich 23:32
168 Lois Jean Annett Kewanee 24:04
169 Jill Dekeyse Kewanee 24:12
MALE AGE GROUP RESULTS
MALE 8 & UNDER
10 Greyson Ince Bloomington 6:20
12 Ivan Martinez Kewanee 6:25
17 Walker Colomer Kewanee 6:44
33 Jackson Donahoe Burlington, IA 7:38
35 Reese Morden Long Grove, IA 7:52
38 Kade Nichols Kewanee 7:57
39 Maxx Schultz Kewanee 7:57
41 Dominick Strouss Princeton 8:01
47 Bishop Throneburg Kewanee 8:07
50 Mason Warzecha Niles 8:15
51 Bowen Ince Bloomington 8:16
56 Remington Crabtree Kewanee 8:24
60 Santiago Montemayor Kewanee 8:35
62 Preston Paxton Kewanee 8:39
74 Dane Vandevelde Kewanee 9:02
75 Carter Sanudo Kewanee 9:04
76 Steele Martin Kewanee 9:05
78 Layne Ince Kewanee 9:09
81 Cruse Cernovich Kewanee 9:17
82 Beckham Burkiewicz Kewanee 9:20
95 Kingston Evangelista Bettendorf, IA 9:46
98 Tyler Finn Kewanee 9:58
103 Edmond Komnick Kewanee 10:11
110 Scott Vandesampel Kewanee 10:26
116 Noah Curtis Gurnee 12:05
162 Calvin Peart Kewanee 21:08
MALE 9-10
8 Ian Boland Mchenry 6:04
15 Baylor Frankenreider Annawan 6:37
18 Regan Crabtree Wake Forest, NC 6:49
19 Taylor McDaniel Orland Park 6:53
25 Jacob Witt Kewanee 7:09
32 Sam Paetzold Yorkville 7:37
67 Logan Pratt Ballwin, MO 8:46
68 Leeam Slover Kewanee 8:51
80 Carter Ensley Kewanee 9:14
109 Nathan Cox Winter Springs, FL 10:19
121 Tisetso Malcolm Elburn 13:14
135 Colby Palmer Kewanee 15:54
MALE 11-12
7 Colson Welgat Kewanee 5:48
11 Rocco Czarnecki Brookpark, OH 6:23
14 Freddie Marcell Strongsville, OH 6:35
42 Tyler Johnston Kewanee 8:04
46 Quinn Schmulbach Clive, IA 8:06
65 Landyn Greenhagen Kewanee 8:45
66 Jacob Belsky Kewanee 8:46
99 Garrett Komnick Kewanee 9:58
MALE 13-14
1 Ty Getz Kewanee 5:29
3 Blake Johnston Kewanee 5:43
5 Blaise Lewis Kewanee 5:44
13 Tristan Sosa Kewanee 6:34
27 Waylon Lambert Kewanee 7:11
MALE 15 & OVER
4 Dylan Armstrong Kewanee 5:44
23 Bryce Parish Verona, WI 6:59
28 Jake Verscha Kewanee 7:15
34 Andrew Dwyer Kewanee 7:50
40 Nick Currier New Lenox 8:01
52 Denzell Taylor Kewanee 8:20
61 Juan Montemayor Kewanee 8:38
83 John Cernovich Kewanee 9:23
115 Ryan Asti Alameda, CA 11:59
125 Eric Dekeyser Moline 13:23
127 Tim O'connor Kewanee 14:12
128 Bob Downs Kewanee 14:36
129 Johathan Cox Winter Springs, FL 14:38
142 Derick Carlock Kewanee 16:43
145 Tim Black Galva 17:02
149 Fred Butcher Kewanee 18:16
154 Rick Kalvin Chicago 18:52
164 Justin Asti Alameda, CA 23:08
166 Wesley Hubsch Lake Zurich 23:32
167 Greg Dekeyser Kewanee 23:55