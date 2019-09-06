Volleyball from Thursday, including Pontiac-Lexington, Ridgeview and EPG

Brooke Fox went on a service run and Pontiac held the momentum from then on in taking a 25-19, 25-20 victory from host Lexington in a nonconference volleyball match Thursday at The Fort.

The first game was close when Fox stepped to the line after a sideout. With help from her teammates, Fox reeled off a string of points that pushed the Tribe to a comfortable lead. It also forced LHS head coach Kelli Aho to use a timeout. She used two before the set ended.

The Indians maintained the momentum in the second set and left town with a sweep on the night.

Fox had 9 kills to led the Pontiac net attack. Maddie Mills added 4 kills. Mia Brady chalked up 11 assists and Madi Mennenga had 6 assists. Fox also had four aces among her 11 service points. Mennenga gad 6 points.

Cassidy Ringle came up with 12 digs on defense and Brady had 8. McKenna Gourley made 2 blocks and Ellie Wright had 1½ blocks.

Hayden Standish and Layken McGuire each had 4 kills for the Minutemen (1-2) Gracy Michel had 7 assists and Raylee Sparrow notched 4. Tia Hardt had an ace among her 8 service points.

Hardt came up with 11 digs and Standish had 6 on defense. McGuire and Madi Barth each had 1 block.

Pontiac won the JV match 25-15, 25-16 and claimed the freshman match, no score was provided.

EPG-Henry-Senachwine

EL PASO — Ashlyn Mool and Sophia Lowery were the net minders for El Paso-Gridley as the Titans topped Henry-Senachwine 25-11, 25-9 in a nonconference match at EPG.

Mool had 8 kills to lead the EPG (8-0) offense and Lowery blocked 3 attacks to anchor the defense. Sami Allen led the service attack with 13 points and Addison Benedict had 15 assists. Allen also had 9 digs on defense.

Grace Condit led the Mallards with 4 kills and Hope Self had 4 assists.

The Titans won the JV match 25-19, 25-22.

Ridgeview-Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK — Kelly Jones and Ella Pierce had their swings down in leading Ridgeview to a 25-7, 25-19 nonconference win over host Cissna Park Thursday.

Jones registered 8 kills and Pierce notched 7 for the Mustangs. Izzy Helmig had 17 assists. Helmig also had a pair of aces.

River Rosales had 15 digs on defense.