Junior high baseball with Pontiac and St. Mary's

Tommy Oestmann singled home the winning run as Pontiac scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 2-1 walk-off victory over Normal (Chiddix) Tuesday.

The Warriors made patience pay off in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Melvin drew a four-pitch walk to lead off and Hunter Wilson doubled to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position. A walk to Amare Curtiss loaded the bases.

Trenton Blackwell also drew a free pass that forced Melvin home to tie the game. Oestmann then took a strike and singled in the game-winner.

Pontiac managed just three hits, with Camden Fenton recording the other safety.

Pitching was key as the Warriors did not allow Chiddix to score until the top of the sixth. Kerr Bauman scattered seven hits and struck out three as the PJHS starter. Fenton threw a scoreless seventh and got the win.

St. Mary’s 9, Prairie Central 4

St. Mary’s scored in five of six innings it batted in topping Prairie Central.

Henry Brummel had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs for the Saints. Charlie Sipe and Finan Krenz each had a hit and RBI and Michael Kuska tripled.

Kuska started and struck out five, Conrad Pfaff fanned two and Brummell set down four on strikes.

The Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Saints answered with a trio of markers to knot the game at 3-3. SMS then took the lead for good with a run in the second and two more in the third frame. A run in the fourth and another deuce in the sixth completed the SMS scoring.

Brummel had a two-run double in the first inning to get the Saints on the board. He later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Zach Masching stole home in the second inning to give St. Mary’s the lead it would not relinquish. He did it with two outs.