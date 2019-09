Girls' golf

Kelly Deterding, Kendahl Weller and Isabelle Schultz were separated by one stroke in leading Dwight to a 214-229 girls' golf dual with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Monday at Dwight Country Club.

Deterding and Weller each came in with a 51 and Schultz fired a 52 for the Trojans. Darian Guyer completed the scoring with a 60. Nora Anderson (62) and Sophia Anderson (63) also competed.

Katie Kammen was medalist in leading GCMS with a 44.