Kewanee’s offense was mired by muck and circumstance

It had been held scoreless for three quarters in a homecoming game that started in a rainstorm on Friday night, was suspended by lightning, and resumed on a sodden KHS Stadium field on a misty Saturday morning.

Then with about 8 minutes to go, Erie-Prophetstown’s long snapper overshot its punter and everything changed.

Niko Powe tackled the punter on the recovery for a huge loss, setting up his own 26-yard touchdown reception on the next play. Coupled with Tayvian Taylor’s three touchdown runs in the period, including one for 96 yards, Kewanee dug itself free for a 26-9 victory.

“I told the guys on the sidelines, ‘Don’t flinch,’” Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said. “They made some mistakes, we made some mistakes. ‘Just do what we do. Do what we’re supposed to do.’”

Between three lost fumbles, two coming before referees suspended play at 9:25 of the second period, a batch of penalties, and poor traction contributing to a loss of downs when play resumed Saturday morning, Kewanee spotted Erie-Prophetstown a 9-0 halftime lead.

“And they didn’t flinch,” he added. “They did a great job of staying within themselves, not getting upset. When it was 9-0 we could have easily packed it away.”

Twice during its first scoring drive, Kewanee recovered its own fumbles. But on a second and nine from its own 31, quarterback Will Bruno threw to Kavon Russell who turned it upfield for a 56-yard gain. Tayvian Taylor gained nine yards to close out the third quarter.

Then from the 3, Taylor ran right and into the end zone. A point-after attempt in which Russell took the hike from the center failed.

Kewanee’s defense held on the next possession, setting up the punt play that went awry. Kewanee took over on the loss of downs from the E-P 26. Bruno tapped Powe, hitting his tight end for a touchdown that put Kewanee ahead 12-9 with 8:19 to go.

Though that proved to be the winning play, it was far from being the decisive one.

On the next series, E-P quarterback Eric Robinson broke through the defensive line on a keeper and raced down field. Russell, a 6-foot-3 180-pound defensive back, gave chase. A sprinter during track season, Russell caught Robinson, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, and dragged him down at the Kewanee 30. The tackle prevented a touchdown, making it a 45-yard gain instead.

Even so, E-P continued to move the ball, alternating handoffs to Hunter Oleson and Ross Purvis, who took it to the 3.

Kewanee was faced with another goal-line stand. Robinson, who had carried it in from the 1 for a score right before play was suspended on Friday night, again kept the ball. But this time it got loose, and unlike other occasions on Saturday, Robinson could not recover it. Kewanee’s Josh Nimrick got to it instead.

Kewanee’s first play from scrimmage was for no gain. But they gave Taylor another crack at it, and he didn’t disappoint. Instead of trying to bounce off the defenders, he cut back and found the seam. Taylor burst through, avoided a diving tackle and raced downfield for a 96-yard touchdown.

“It looked very messy, then I made that cut,” said Taylor, who finished with 155 yards rushing.

“We love to run power,” Swanson said, explaining that Taylor has two choices, cut back or stay in his lane. “We don’t want him to bounce it. Stay on your track. He hit that cutback lane. And it opened like the Red Sea. He turned it on. Turned on those burners.”

On the point-after, Russell passed to Powe for a 2-pointer. With 3:05 to go, Kewanee led 20-9.

Taylor scored again. Kewanee was going for first downs, trying to eat clock. But Taylor got free and ran it in from 23 yards.

Kewanee’s defense changed the complexion of the game in the second half. Pressure on Robinson resulted in four incomplete passes. Rushing yardage was harder to come by. Oleson only got 20 0f his 86 yards in the second half, Purvis 26 of his 86.

“Dug our cleats in, started to get a feel for what we were doing,” Swanson said. “Our safeties were downhill.”

Swanson said defensive backs Jordan Johnson, Tristan Parks, Cam Conley and Russell were instrumental.

“Those guys are our DBs, but when you play a team that runs like that, they have to become linebackers. So they came up and tackled.”

And afterward, Kewanee got to hoist the orange and black W flag. Its record is 3 wins, 2 losses.

“It feels amazing to have all these people out there, supporting us,” Taylor said. “It’s amazing.”