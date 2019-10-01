Junior high girls' basketball

Pontiac split its two junior high girls' basketball games with Normal (Epiphany) Monday. The eighth grade Warriors prevailed 30-19. The seventh grader fell 19-17.

PJHS jumped out to a 10-6 halftime lead in the eighth grade game. A 14-point third pushed the margin to 24-10. Haylie Lindleu had 11 points for the Warriors. Jayonnah Einhaus added 8 and 7 rebounds with Reese Bohm scoring 4 points and Makyah Hartfield throwing in 3. Veronica Matuszewski and Mariah Fletcher each scored 2 points.

Adison Dearth led the Pontiac seventh graders with 9 points and Lily White had 6. Elizabeth Paulson scored 2.