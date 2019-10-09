The Little Giant Sophomore football team improved their record to 4-2 on the year with a 36-0 win over Dunlap Monday night.

Quarterback Nick Oldfield was Canton's leading rusher with 97 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Lashawn Wallace added 14 rushes for 89 yards.

Also on the ground, Colten Hess had a 48 yard touchdown run while Camden Spencer had a 43 yard touchdown score. Canton’s lone passing TD came when Nick Oldfield connected with Jake Miller for a 55 yard score.

Defensively Jake Miller was the leading tackler with 4 solos and 7 assists. Trevor Putman had 3 solos and 2 assists while Dalton Kerr, Maddox Graham, Jacob Breese, Will Eskridge, Joe Norton and Michael Meves would all add multiple tackles on the night.